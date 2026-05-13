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Garmin's new entry-level running watches with improved training feedback

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 13.5.2026

The new Garmin Forerunner watches are aimed at beginners. With training plans and recovery measurement, they offer extensive support. Functions that were previously reserved for professional devices.

Garmin is launching three new running watches: the Forerunner 70, the Forerunner 170 and the Forerunner 170 Music. They are officially designed for beginners who want to improve their running performance with the help of data and feedback. They offer a whole range of training tools that were previously reserved for more expensive Garmin watches. And with which advanced runners can also control their training.

More training and health data than its predecessor

The Forerunner 70 and 170 provide you with significantly more tools than the previous entry-level watch, the Forerunner 55. The Forerunner 70 with 1.2-inch Amoled touch display shows distance, speed and heart rate.

The Forerunner 70 with 1.2-inch Amoled touch display shows distance, speed and heart rate.

In addition to these basics, according to the manufacturer, it should show how effective the training was and where there is room for improvement. The maximum oxygen uptake (Vo2-Max) and other performance data are also displayed. The watch now measures running power and running economy on the wrist.

There is also comprehensive recovery data. It shows you how well you have recovered after the previous session based on heart rate variability, elapsed time and activity level. You can also see how ready you are to train based on training, sleep and activity data.

With training plans and sleep coach

If you are training towards a specific goal, you can use the Garmin Running Coach training plans directly on your watch, according to Garmin. They show you which training - from slow basic runs to hard intervals - will bring you closer to your goal on a particular day.

The Forerunner 70 also offers run-walk plans and short distances for those just starting out in running. The watch also measures your stress level, oxygen saturation and breathing patterns during sleep to detect possible sleep apnoea.

Navigation is also possible with the watch - but not with offline maps. These are reserved for the more expensive models. Instructions for strength training, stretching or Pilates training can also be displayed on the watch. According to Garmin, the Forerunner 70 has a battery life of 13 days.

Both models are available in different colours - here the Forerunner 170 Music.

Forerunner 170 with Garmin Pay and music

In addition to the features of the Forerunner 70, the Forerunner 170 enables contactless payment via Garmin Pay. In combination with the HRM chest strap, it should provide even more accurate data on heart rate and running economy. The battery life is estimated at around ten days.

The Forerunner 170 Music offers the option of storing your running songs directly on the watch. The memory is four GB.

The three watches are designed as running watches, but that doesn't mean you can't use them for other sports. There are 80 pre-installed sports profiles, a significant upgrade compared to the previous 25 on the Forerunner 55.

How well the watches perform in practice remains to be seen. A test is planned.

According to the manufacturer, the Forerunner 70 will cost around 240 francs and the Forerunner 170 around 290 francs. It is not yet clear when we will be offering them here.

Header image: Garmin

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