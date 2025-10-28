Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Shutterstock
News + Trends
2975

"Grokipedia" - Elon Musk launches Wikipedia competition

Samuel Buchmann
28.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

Because Wikipedia is "too left-wing" for him, Elon Musk is launching his own online encyclopaedia. According to initial analyses, however, this seems to be politically coloured and in other places it copies Wikipedia word for word.

Political colouring on controversial topics?

Grokipedia currently has just over ten per cent of the scope of Wikipedia. The latter offers over seven million entries and translations. Although there are risks of bias due to the Community-driven entries and edits on Wikipedia, there is at least a transparent correction and discussion system. In contrast, AI-generated encyclopaedias inherit the model bias that lies hidden behind proprietary algorithms.

Header image: Shutterstock

29 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Samuel Buchmann
Senior Editor
Samuel.Buchmann@digitecgalaxus.ch

My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    New Adult: Why the future of reading looks like selfie walls and BookTok

    by Anna Sandner

  • News + Trends

    The keyboard to go crazy

    by David Lee

  • News + Trends

    EA is sold to Saudi Arabia and Trump's son-in-law for 55 billion dollars

    by Philipp Rüegg