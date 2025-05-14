News + Trends 5 1

Looking forward to the Women's Euro 25: Nike presents the new women's jerseys

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 14.5.2025

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 kicks off in Switzerland on 2 July. With the brand new jerseys for England, France and the Netherlands, Nike is increasing our anticipation immeasurably.

The outfits of the players who will be taking part in the European Football Championship in July are, of course, completely irrelevant. Nobody should really be reduced to their appearance here. But ... the brand new jerseys are just too cool not to mention:

Nike has designed new kits for a total of eight national teams. And not just any kits, no. They are made exclusively from the «best material innovations from the US sporting goods manufacturer, such as Dri-FIT ADV.» The breathable synthetic fibre wicks sweat away from the skin, ensuring that players can stay dry, cool and focused on the ball. The press release also states that «uses the latest body mapping technology and 4D data based on the dynamic movement of women's football to ensure precise reinforcement, mobility, breathability and ventilation.» This means that the jerseys are specifically tailored to the female body, with mesh and rib textures placed and processed to ensure performance properties such as improved stretch or compression exactly where they are needed most.

Can so much functionality still look good? Erm ... yes! The jerseys are visually impressive with bright colours, exciting textures and lovely details. While the Brazilian goalkeeper's shirt, for example, features a subtle leopard pattern, the Korean team's sleeves are lined with elaborately decorated cuffs.

Team Brazil.

Team Korea.

Source: Nike

Each Swoosh (the signature Nike logo) and applied embellishment, be it an emblem or crest, is made from «Nike Grind» - a material derived from production leftovers and recycled sneakers to create a more sustainable cycle.

Cock emblem and swoosh made from Nike Grind.

Source: Nike

The jersey of the French players.

Source: Nike

In addition to Brazil and Korea, the players of Nigeria, Norway, the USA, England, France and the Netherlands can also look forward to the stylish Nike makeover. As luck would have it, the latter three, together with Wales, make up Group D, which will compete for the title in Lucerne and Zurich from 5 July. So we will soon be able to see their jerseys on sale.

The look of the England women.

Source: Nike

Team Netherlands aka Oranje.

Source: Nike

The Nike National Team Kits are only available on nike.com and at a few selected retailers.

Header image: Nike

