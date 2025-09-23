News + Trends 23 6

Monumental medieval set from Bluebrixx

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 23.9.2025

Bluebrixx is expanding its medieval range: the Norman Castle, or more precisely the Tower Castle. With more than eleven thousand pieces, it is one of the largest sets that the Hessian manufacturer has ever released.

The new XXL set is aimed at master builders who have patience, space and enthusiasm for historical architecture.

A castle in historical style

The tower castle with item number 108481 consists of 11,243 individual parts and measures an impressive 61.2 centimetres long, 49.6 centimetres wide and 46.1 centimetres high. This means that it not only looks impressive on the shelf, but also gives the impression of a real fortress. Once assembled, the model weighs almost ten kilograms. Solid walls and stairs with a thickness of three studs give the castle substance.

The great hall of the Norman castle with fireplace, wall decorations and a richly laid table.

Source: Bluebrixx

The structure follows a clear logic: floor by floor, the fortress grows in height. Removable levels allow the interior to be viewed. There is a kitchen and stock clearance on the ground floor, a large hall with a fireplace and dining table and a dormitory on the upper floors. Printed elements such as shields on the walls or a Norman coat of arms as a tapestry reinforce the historical impression.

What the set lacks, however, are figures. In view of the richly designed rooms, I think it would have made sense to include knights, guards or nobles to make the scenes look even more lively.

From the Community to the range

Originally, the tower castle was a MOC (My Own Creation) that Bluebrixx purchased and prepared for the Pro series. The manufacturer is thus expanding its portfolio with a model that originates from the fan community and is now available in series production. Despite the high level of detail, the castle is not only suitable for display: The modular design also invites you to play with it.

The set comes with comprehensive building instructions. 16 pre-sorted bags are orientated towards the building stages and make it easier to get started with the project, which nevertheless requires patience due to the number of parts and complexity.

Header image: Bluebrixx

I like this article! 23 people like this article







