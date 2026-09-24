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Multi-tool on Kickstarter: The better pocket knife?

Michael Restin Translation: machine translated 25.9.2026

The tiny Toolt tool doesn't impress with its blade. But it's cleaning up on Kickstarter because it weighs only 80 grams and has a full 36 functions at seven centimeters in length – if you count · · · — — — · · · as valid.

Something smaller that's supposed to do more? That makes the Homo Gadgeticus nervous and reach for their credit card: 36 functions in 70 × 32 × 18 millimeters – shut up and take my money! Behind this versatile tool is the London-based label Ysmart, which has already launched its twentieth successful Kickstarter campaign with the gadget dubbed Toolt.

All following the principle: We have something cleverly designed for your pocket. Toolt is supposed to be more capable than many a bulky companion. People believe in it – hundreds have decided to snap it up at introductory prices between 87 and 109 francs. This means the modest funding goal of just over 2000 francs was exceeded by almost fifteen times after just the first week.

Toolt supposedly replaces half a toolbox.

Source: Ysmart

36 functions with a lot of imagination

Before I tell you everything about the functions, let's take a look at the materials: In the Aluminum Edition, the housing is made of – you guessed it – aluminum. More precisely: 7075-T6, high-strength aircraft aluminum. Paired with the fold-out tools made of stainless steel (420C), it weighs only 80 grams. The more expensive and even more robust Titanium Edition comes in at 95 grams.

The range of functions is the same for both, and the manufacturer markets it – as is common with pocket knives and multi-tools – imaginatively. If I calculated correctly, the blade alone accounts for three:

1. It is replaceable and lockable. Wow!

2. Precision position: Minimally extended, you can use it to open packages, for example, without damaging the contents. Double wow!

3. Normal position: The blade is extended a bit further. Woooow!

The animations on the Kickstarter page run so fast that I don't have time to question the logic. Here is a screenshot:

How could one open a bag of chips without Toolt? Write it in the comments!

Source: Kickstarter

Following this logic, my cheap utility knife from the three-pack at the hardware store would have a full 18 functions. Perhaps I should count the attachment clip and the hole in the housing for Toolt instead.

Let's be clear: The tool scratches and cuts, but you won't be spreading butter on your bread with it. Furthermore, you can attach it to your clothing or keychain in various ways. The functions of the three fold-out and lockable elements are named more precisely.

From bottle opener to shopping cart releaser

The first one boasts a whopping 19 functions: eight hex keys, for which you have to manage without much leverage due to the design. In addition, there are three bit holders, a tiny saw, which we'll take a look at in action here...

If you have the nerves, you can also saw with Toolt.

Source: Kickstarter

..a wire stripper, a grill skewer and spoke cleaner, an awl, a bottle opener, and a protractor so you can open your beer at the right angle. Oh yes, and my favorite tool for the urban MacGyver: a shopping cart releaser.

SOS, the staple is stuck

The second element has the SOS Morse code printed on it (counts as a function; three short, three long, three short. You're welcome!) and eight other arguments: can opener, staple remover, tire lever for your bike (cool!), a rope cutter that, according to the picture, helps if you want to make it more complicated than with the utility knife...

The rope cutter in action: Pull really hard, then a function will surely be found.

..plus a pry bar, scraper, flat-head screwdriver, and fire steel striker. Pretty much everything you can make with a CNC mill out of a small piece of steel or titanium.

Ruler for small stuff

That leaves five functions found on the third and final plate: a metric and an imperial ruler, aka one with two different scales.

That is... certainly no more than four centimeters.

Source: Kickstarter

Plus a coarse and a fine file on its back. As a reminder: the total length of the gadget is only seven centimeters, so file slowly. At the tip, this tool culminates in a Phillips screwdriver. Pozidriv? No such luck.

Background information Did you know there are two types of crosshead screws? Simon Balissat 949 likes 949 214 comments 214

If we take all these functions seriously, I have to filter for quite a long time among the multi-tools on Galaxus to find three with a comparable range of functions. Out of 1113 products, only six remain that also want to replace a toolbox with at least 36 functions.

A tough spot in the land of Swiss Army knives?

Honestly: Some of the functions appeal to me. I could imagine using it to slit open Galaxus packages, tighten spokes, or free a shopping cart from its chains. Things that city cowboys do and that my classic pocket knife can't. What do you think: Is there something to this gadget? After all, the best tool is always the one you have on hand.

Mini tool What do you think of Toolt? Every pocket knife is significantly better. Small and versatile – I like Toolt! Vote

Which pocket knife or multi-tool do you swear by? I'm looking forward to your comment.

Header image: ysmart

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