News + Trends 21 2

Nike relies on neuroscience for new shoes

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 7.11.2025

Sensory impressions from the soles of the feet that get athletes mentally in shape - that's what Nike promises with the new Mind shoes. They were developed in the Nike Sports Lab and are designed to strengthen the connection between body and mind.

With the small knobs on the soles, Nike's Mind shoes are reminiscent of massage rollers. The effect is said to be similar. The 22 foam nodes, which move independently of each other, are designed to stimulate the feet when walking. According to Nike, the sensory impressions on the soles of the feet improve concentration and thus prepare athletes mentally for their competitions. Sensory impressions also play a role in recovery, writes Nike in a press release.

Market launch after ten years of development work

The shoes are expected to be launched on the market in January 2026 and will cost around 95 dollars in the USA in the mule version, the Mind 001. According to Nike, the price of the sneaker version, the Mind 002, is 145 dollars in the USA.

The shoes with the special soles are available as slip-ons and sneakers.

Source: Nike

According to Nike, around ten years of development work went into the shoes. The two Minds are the first innovations to emerge from Nike's Mind Science Department, a research department within the Nike Sport Research Labs. The focus on the interplay between body and mind represents a new paradigm in performance enhancement, writes Eric Avar, VP and Creative Director Innovation at Nike. «It shows how we can potentially make athletes even better in the future.»

Brain waves were measured and analysed

In fact, sensory perception, fatigue and the mental aspects of performance are increasingly becoming the focus of sports science research.

Nike employs neuroscientists, perception researchers, physiologists and engineers in its own lab, who use EEG (electroencephalography to measure electrical activity in the brain) to determine brain activity, among other things. The findings from the experiments led to the special design of the shoes.

Nike claims to have used neuroscientific methods in its development.

Source: Nike

«One of the challenges during development was finding the balance between too much and too little stimulation in the soles of the feet», says Elizabeth Raissian, Senior Director, Performance Engineering, in an interview in Nike Magazine. Another was to optimise the distribution of the movable studs so that they work for every shoe size.

The nubs are arranged according to the density of the receptors on the sole of the foot.

Source: Nike

Stimulation of the soles of the feet can bring benefits

The fact that foot sole stimulation can lead to improved concentration is not an entirely new concept. In the past, for example, researchers have investigated the link between barefoot walking and cognitive abilities in adolescents in a small study. Other studies have focussed on the effect of foot sole stimulation on certain diseases and to improve responsiveness during sport.

It is not clear whether and to what extent Nike's new shoes actually improve mental well-being. However, it seems likely that concentrating on sensory perceptions on the feet can bring relaxation and the proverbial grip on the ground.

Header image: Nike

I like this article! 21 people like this article







