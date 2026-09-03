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Nivona brings Nitro Cold Brew to fully automatic coffee machines

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 3.9.2026

At IFA 2026, the company is presenting a true innovation in the coffee machine market. The fully automatic machines produce nitro coffee without the need for capsules, cartridges, or a dispensing system.

Three fully automatic coffee machines from Nivona can now prepare nitro coffee in addition to classic coffee drinks. Previously, coffee fans had to go to great lengths if they wanted to enjoy this specialty from the USA at home. The new Nivo 8111, 8113, and 8117 models deliver coffee with a creamy foam head at the touch of a button.

A little bit of cheating involved

As the name suggests, a true cold brew is usually the basis for a nitro coffee. Similar to a beer tap, baristas then add nitrogen under pressure. Nivona takes a shortcut here, which is why they call the base from the machine "Chilled Brew".

The Nivo models run water over the coffee grounds at low pressure. The machines do not require cartridges for the nitro effect. They use ambient air, which is 78 percent nitrogen.

The company does not reveal details about the technology. Only this much: a module above the coffee spout is shaped in such a way that it draws in air via negative pressure and mixes it with the coffee.

This creates the fine bubbles that give nitro coffee its typical velvety texture.

The 8000 series platform has also received a technical upgrade. This includes a TFT color display, a two-cup function for coffee and milk drinks, a removable brewing unit, and automatic maintenance programs.

The prices for the machines range between 1200 and 1300 euros.

Header image: Stephan Lamprecht

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