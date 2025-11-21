Nothing OS 4.0: Android 16 and new functions for the Phone (3) and later for more smartphones

Product test
Review: the Nothing Phone (3) is hot on the heels of top-of-the-range smartphones
by Jan Johannsen
The test phase of Nothing OS 4.0 has come to an end. The manufacturer is satisfied with its new operating system and is distributing it first to the Phone (3).
Nothing OS 4.0 not only contains Android 16 and its new features, but also brings with it manufacturer-specific improvements. For example, the Glyph displays live updates, the volume adjustment gets haptic feedback when the maximum or minimum is reached and the dark mode becomes even darker.
The manufacturer is now distributing Nothing OS 4.0 for the Phone (3). The update will also be available on other Nothing and CMF smartphones in the coming weeks.
The «Extra Dark Mode» is designed to reduce energy consumption with enhanced black tones and increased contrasts. Notifications, quick settings and the app overview should be easier to read in low light with a new appearance. However, the mode will initially only be implemented in the launcher and Nothing's own apps. However, the integration of other apps is planned.
All apps that support the live updates of Android 16 will display them on Nothing devices not only on the lock screen and via notifications, but also with light signals in the Glyph. These three are intended to work together seamlessly. This significantly increases the number of apps that can use the Glyph real-time updates.
There are also:
Nothing also promises that «the entire system will feel more fluid and natural.» Every touch, every swipe and every gesture now reacts with more depth and precision. I can't describe it any other way, you'll have to try it out for yourself and judge whether it makes your user experience more lively. The new animations when opening apps are in the same vein. The background of the start screen gently scales in or out.
As the model with the best features, the Phone (3) with Nothing OS 4.0 comes with some exclusive functions that other smartphones from the manufacturer do not have. These include an extended flip-to-glyph control and an improved pocket mode. There are also two new Glyph Toys, Hourglass and Lunar Cycle.
The Glyph Mirror Selfie now also saves the image as an original photo and no longer just as an image with a few monochrome pixels. This makes it a helpful preview for selfies with the main camera.
The Nothing Playground has already been announced and is now available. You can use it to create your own apps. All you have to do is describe what you need in the Widget Builder and an AI generates the app. The range of functions of these apps will probably not be huge, but it could be interesting to see what new tools are created.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
