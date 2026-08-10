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Pond update for "Grounded 2": "Into the Abyss" brings underwater world and PS5 release

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 10.8.2026

"Grounded 2" gets several biomes to explore with the "Into the Abyss" update. New features also include underwater bases, ziplines, and a new animal companion.

The co-op survival game "Grounded 2" is getting its biggest content update yet with "Into the Abyss". And fans of "Grounded 1" should be pleased, because it brings a large pond into Brookhollow Park. With the help of new armor sets, you explore the pond, while having to be careful not to be eaten by koi fish and other creatures.

In a livestream, Chris Parker (Game Director) and Miles Winzeler (Senior Producer) presented the new content in more detail. The update will be released on August 11 for the already available PC and Xbox versions. At the same time, "Grounded 2" will be released for the PS5 for the first time. The game is fully cross-play compatible.

"Grounded 2" was released in July 2025 and has been in Early Access ever since. Like its predecessor, the game is inspired by the nineties movie "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids": You play a teenager shrunk to ant size and, if you wish, build a base with up to three others from blades of grass and dandelion stalks.

Background information Through the park with the insect battle tank: I played "Grounded 2" Debora Pape 12 likes 12 9 comments 9

New area: the pond

The pond and its surroundings are divided into five areas, including a swampy terrain and a hill with a large, dead tree. According to the developers, there are many hidden places, resources and secrets as well as new story elements to discover in the new areas.

At the bottom of the pond itself are the eponymous "Abyss". This is an endgame area that could evoke claustrophobic feelings in you. According to the developers, you'd better venture there in co-op.

To ensure you have enough air for your dives, there are two new armor sets. A wetsuit that increases your oxygen supply, and later a diving suit with unlimited oxygen and heavy boots that allow you to walk on the pond floor. You need the second set if you want to explore the depths of the pond, as it protects against the increasing cold in the deeper water areas.

Underwater bases, new animals and improved travel system

New materials and building modules allow you to build an underwater base in the pond. According to the developers, this feature is still in an early stage - they are waiting for player feedback to develop it further in the future. Currently, there is an underwater workbench and you sleep in an air bubble.

With the Toe-Biter, a water bug, a new tameable insect comes into play. If you succeed in taming it, the amphibious creature will assist you in water and on land as a mount and helper in combat. In addition to koi, new enemies include other animals you already know from "Grounded 1", such as the diving bell spider and green stink bugs.

For orientation during underwater combat, the update includes a new target-lock feature. This allows you to target the enemy and attack them more precisely. This is particularly helpful with the new ranged weapon, the harpoon. You can also use evasive maneuvers in the water.

With the update, the zipline from "Grounded 1" also makes its comeback. You place start and end points and can quickly overcome chasms and medium distances with the line. The so-called pneumatic transit system (PTS) is significantly expanded with the update: Previously, you could only quickly cover fixed routes with it. Now it serves as a fast travel system between all unlocked PTS stations.

Header image: Obsidian

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