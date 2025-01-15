Revealed: The hidden messages in Comité de Proyectos' wardrobe collection

Design is increasingly becoming a medium for emotions, as the wardrobe collection from Mexican studio Comité de Proyectos impressively demonstrates. This collection goes beyond mere functionality by combining contrasting styles and addressing the topic of "caring and being cared for".

The renowned studio Comité de Proyectos from Mexico City, founded by Andrea Flores and Lucía Soto, is setting new standards in furniture design. Their collection called "Centinelas" ("Guardians") is a good example of the fusion of emotion, aesthetics and function.

The "Ramón", "Vilma" and "Carmen" cabinets are currently on display in Mexico City and Zurich's Basalto Collective gallery. Paulina Reséndiz from Basalto Collective emphasises the social relevance of these works: "The collection highlights the care that is often associated with women. It is a powerful statement of respect and protection, both for the environment and for people."

The cabinet

More than just storage space: a masterpiece of craftsmanship

The "Carmen" model stands out in particular: made from Huanacaxtle wood, which is native to Central and South America, the cabinet is characterised by its unique front texture, which is created by precise hammer blows. Each corner of the sideboard is assembled from hand-carved pieces, emphasising the studio's precision craftsmanship.

Another highlight are the wooden legs, which are wrapped in Henequen fibres and shaped using steam, just like the "Ramón" cabinet. Henequen fibres come from the agave plant, which is mainly grown on the Yucatán peninsula in Mexico. Here they visualise a feeling of warmth.

Source: Pia Seidel

The carbon steel handles, on the other hand, are ornaments to create a contrast between warm and cold. They are reminiscent of the steel bars of safes and are a recurring feature throughout the collection. Comité de Proyectos wants these design elements to merge into a piece of furniture that is not only functional, but also profound in its message. "Through the rattan weave, we materialise the network of reciprocal care relationships that form the basis of every society. At the same time, the weave shows the time and care that the artisans invest in weaving it."

Empowerment through design: an ode to care and protection

The duo emphasise that the "Ramón", "Vilma" and "Carmen" wardrobes embody the need to be there for each other. They emphasise the importance of the relationship between people and their environment and criticise the alienation in Western societies. With their focus on care as a deep, empathetic connection, they want to refute the cliché that care is only a woman's job. The collection celebrates the value of nurturing and uses warm materials and safe-like shapes to symbolise security and strength, empower women and convey a message of cohesion and protection.

If you would like to see the "Carmen" cabinet live and discover the interior, you can still view it until the end of February at the Basalto Collective gallery in Zurich.