Taboo colour: This "Mexico Design Mixtape" exhibition masters the use of yellow
In the "Mexico Design Mixtape" exhibition, the concept of beatmaking can be experienced not in the music, but in the design. The Hall Haus collective is showing works inspired by the cool "beatmakers" of the 90s hip-hop scene.
The surprising combination of music and design is at the centre of the "Mexico Design Mixtape" exhibition at the Territorio Gallery. Inspired by the creative process of beatmaking, in which various sound elements are combined to create a unique sound, the French studio Hall Haus has transferred this approach to design. On a road trip through Mexico, it gathered impressions and inspiration to create works that combine cultures and techniques in an innovative way and give rise to new "beats" and harmonious designs.
Creative rhythms: Beatmaking in design
The four-person crew from Hall Haus draws inspiration from everything that unites them: Dance, hip-hop and design. Their roots from Cape Verde, Morocco, Senegal and Algeria have strongly influenced their childhood in the Parisian suburbs. In "Mexico Design Mixtape", traditional Mexican crafts such as wood carving and weaving meet modern eco-designs such as vegan leather made from agave and 3D printing.
For example, there's a kitchen set that celebrates Mexican food rituals and a set of handmade ceramic coffee cups from Queretaro, inspired by pre-Columbian ceramics.
Or a bench designed to make room for nature by allowing plants to grow through its holes. The coloured wool represents flowers and the use of chrome pays tribute to the creativity of Mexican street culture.
All in all, it's a creative sound that brings together the best ideas from both worlds, France and Mexico, highlighting one colour in particular.
Yellow on the rise: from taboo to accent colour
Yellow, once known as an industry-specific taboo colour, attracts everyone's attention in this exhibition. Traditionally, the colour is avoided in toothpaste design due to its association with "yellow teeth" and is considered "too gaudy" in interior design. However, the "Mexico Design Mixtape" exhibition shows that yellow is becoming increasingly important in other areas. The pieces on display make it clear that it can be worth paying more attention to this colour. Although yellow items are rarely found in restaurants and homes, when used well, the tone brings fresh ideas and diversity - a testament to Hall Haus' bold and stylish choice of colour in the Territorio Gallery.
Header image: Pia Seidel
Pia Seidel
Senior EditorPia.Seidel@digitecgalaxus.ch
Like a cheerleader, I love celebrating good design and bringing you closer to everything furniture- and interior design- related. I regularly curate simple yet sophisticated interior ideas, report on trends and interview creative minds about their work.