Schleich focuses on Disney and mini-figures - a way out of the crisis?

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 23.1.2026

Toy manufacturer Schleich is expanding its licence portfolio to include a big player: Disney. From January 2027, collectible figures from the brand will be available on the market for the first time. Will this be a breakthrough?

Twelve Disney figures from Schleich will be released in January 2027. These include well-known and popular characters such as Simba, Stitch and Rapunzel - some Disney A-listers, so to speak. A further twelve will then be added every six months. After Harry Potter, this makes Disney the second big name with which Schleich is cooperating.

The new Disney collectibles are aimed specifically at kids and cater to their passion for collecting. According to the press release, a blind box concept is intended to create excitement among the target group. The Disney licence strategically expands «into a rapidly growing market segment».

Disney as part of the transformation

Schleich itself sees the Disney cooperation as an important component of a transformation plan. And it seems to be necessary. The company is in turmoil. After years of growth - from 2015 to 2022, turnover doubled from 132.5 to 275 million euros - a dramatic crash followed. In 2023, turnover fell by 15 per cent to 234 million euros, and in 2024, according to the company, it fell further to around 220 million euros.

Like the traditional Playmobil brand, Schleich is also struggling with newcomers such as the Chinese Labubu dolls.

Licences as a remedy?

Schleich shares with Playmobil a grip on licences for well-known franchises and brands. Playmobil, for example, which refrained from taking licences for decades, announced a partnership with Mattel last year.

The role model is, of course, Lego. The Danish industry giant launched its first licence business in 1999 with Star Wars and continues to generate huge sales to this day. Well-known brands should not only appeal to children, but also to nostalgic adults. And, at best, there is media attention to go with it (as this article proves).

Schleich also goes on the low-cost offensive

Parallel to its strategy with Disney, Schleich is focusing on a low-cost line. And it's already on sale. The new «Mini Mates» cost just €4.99 for six pocket-sized animal figures.

The «Mini Mates» promise affordable fun in times when families have to watch their money. At the same time, they invite you to collect them. Similar to the more expensive Disney collectibles, but in the low-price segment.

Schleich is therefore attempting a balancing act: on the one hand, premium with large licences for adults, on the other hand, affordable mini figures for price-conscious families.

It remains to be seen whether this dual strategy will lead the manufacturer out of the crisis.

Header image: Schleich

