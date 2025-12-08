News + Trends 2 0

Sony develops new film in the "Men in Black" series

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 8.12.2025

Sony is setting the course for a new instalment in the "Men in Black" series. Chris Bremner, an experienced franchise author, is taking over the script. The studio is hoping for a new start after the disappointing reboot.

The black suits and sunglasses are set to return to the big screen: Sony Pictures is working on a new film in the «Men in Black» series. The studio has signed author Chris Bremner, who has already made a name for himself with the last two «Bad Boys» films, to write the screenplay. Sony is thus relying on a writer who has proven how to successfully revitalise an established franchise.

A project in the early stages

The new film is still at an early stage. Neither a director nor actors are officially on board. The only thing that is clear is that Bremner will first finalise the script. After that, Will Smith will be among the first to read it. Sony is hoping to get him back as Agent J. Whether he remains the main character or passes the baton in a mentor role remains to be seen. A return of Tommy Lee Jones as Agent K is considered unlikely.

Continuation or reboot?

Officially, this is the fifth film in the series. After the reboot «Men in Black: International» from 2019 with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, which disappointed financially, Sony apparently wants to get back to its roots. It is currently unclear whether the story will be a direct continuation of the original trilogy or whether it will take a new approach. One thing is certain: the franchise remains a valuable asset for Sony. The previous films have grossed around 1.9 billion US dollars worldwide.

Why the « International» reboot disappointed

In total, «Men in Black: International» grossed around 253.9 million US dollars worldwide, significantly less than «Men in Black 3», which grossed over 624 million dollars in 2012. With production costs of 94 to 110 million dollars (excluding Marketing), the film clearly fell short of the expectations of a summer blockbuster. The North American cinema release already hinted at this development: With around 30 million dollars, the film had the weakest opening of the entire franchise.

Critics and audience reactions were correspondingly subdued. A weak, uninspired plot and the lack of familiar leading characters were criticised. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film scored just 23 per cent on the Tomatometer based on 318 reviews: the worst result of the entire series. Things look better with audiences, but here too the response remains subdued: The Popcornmeter stands at 66 per cent, based on over 10,000 verified reviews.

Sony itself later described «International» as «not a real financial flop», because co-producers and subsequent revenues largely covered the costs. At the same time, however, the studio admitted that the film «was not the reboot we had hoped for».

It remains to be seen whether the new film will fulfil expectations. One thing is clear: Sony wants to do everything right this time: With a strong idea and an author who has proven how to successfully develop a franchise. So the black suits are far from being out of fashion.

Header image: Sony Pictures

