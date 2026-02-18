News + Trends 10 3

Sony programmes tool that detects original music in AI songs

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 18.2.2026

Sony AI is developing a tool that analyses AI songs and makes the percentage of protected original works visible.

Sony has developed a new technology that is designed to recognise which protected songs are contained in AI-generated music. The company unveiled the system in mid-February 2026 via its research unit Sony AI.

The software scrutinises AI songs. It searches for musical building blocks that originate from previously published pieces. This is not just a simple comparison of sound patterns. Instead, the system attempts to calculate the proportion of individual original works in the generated song.

How does the tool work?

Sony describes two ways in which this can work. In the first case, the supplier of an AI music system works together with Sony. They disclose which songs were used to train the model. The analysis then accesses this information directly and can track exactly which works have been used.

If there is no collaboration, Sony uses a different approach. The system then compares the finished AI song with large catalogues of protected music. Using statistical methods, the software estimates which titles could have served as a template and how strongly their characteristics appear in the new piece. Sony combines two methods: a look at the training data and a subsequent comparison of the finished song. The aim is to find clues to the original music used even without direct access to internal model data.

Discussion about copyright

Generative AI can now create complete songs, often in the style of well-known artists. Many models learn with huge collections of data, which also contain protected music. This has long been a source of criticism. Rights holders complain that their works are used for training without their consent and that they receive no remuneration for this.

Licence holders are therefore looking for technical solutions that create more transparency. In addition to traditional audio fingerprinting methods, AI-supported tools are increasingly being used. Sony is hoping to improve the enforceability of rights holders' claims. This would allow revenue to be allocated in a more targeted manner.

Sony has not yet announced a date for a broad launch. According to industry sources, the system is still in the research and testing phase. The company is continuing to work on the analysis processes and is looking for potential partners in the field of AI music.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 10 people like this article







