Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro: Flexible headband adjusts between open-ear and noise cancelling

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 6.1.2026

With the AeroFit 2 Pro, Soundcore combines open-ear design and active noise cancelling - thanks to the adjustable ear hook.

The Anker subsidiary Soundcore presented the AeroFit 2 Pro headphones at the CES in Las Vegas. Like the Openfit Pro from Shokz, Soundcore combines an open design, as is common with so-called open-ear devices, with active noise cancellation (ANC).

Open-ear meets noise cancelling

A typical feature of open-ear headphones is that they do not channel sound directly into the ear canal. Instead, the drivers sit in front of the ear and allow ambient noise to pass through unhindered. This makes it easier to hear conversations or traffic noise. With the new AeroFit 2 Pro, Soundcore complements this design with an active noise cancellation system that electronically dampens ambient noise.

The earhook can be moved to switch between listening modes.

In contrast to classic in-ear devices with a deep-seated seal, the AeroFit 2 Pro does not provide complete acoustic isolation. Instead, you move the drivers between two positions as required: in the open position in front of the ear or closer to the entrance area of the ear canal for better passive attenuation and active ANC.

Earhook switches between ANC and open-ear

The model has a five-stage adjustable ear hook that shifts the position of the drivers. In the lower positions, the typical open-ear experience is retained; when the earpieces are pushed up, the drivers sit closer to the ear canal to activate passive and active attenuation. Sensors automatically recognise which mode you are using the headphones in and adjust the sound tuning accordingly. This adaptive approach serves to reduce uniform signals - such as the humming of fans or traffic noise - more specifically when you don't need them.

According to the manufacturer, the battery life is around seven hours in open form and up to 34 hours with a charging case. In ANC mode, the runtime drops to around five hours, and up to 24 hours in total with the case. The headphones also use Bluetooth 6.1 and support Multipoint for connecting to multiple devices simultaneously. The IP55 certification ensures limited resistance to water and dust.

The AeroFit 2 Pro come in various colours such as matt black, white, blue or purple. They cost 179.99 euros - there is currently no Swiss franc price.

