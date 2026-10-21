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Steam Next Fest is being flooded with AI slop – users are demanding filters

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 21.10.2026

At Steam Next Fest, you can play your way through countless game demos. However, the current event is being overshadowed by a flood of AI games. Users are demanding a filter.

Steam hosts its Next Fest three times a year, where studios provide free demos for existing and unreleased games. The autumn event has been running since October 19th. Normally, it is a paradise for millions of curious players and a treasure trove for hidden gems and the next indie sensations. Instead, the current Next Fest is being flooded with AI slop—cheap games produced with little time or money, and with the help of Claude, ChatGPT, and the like.

AI is being used in more and more games, as Steam Next Fest impressively demonstrates.

On social media and platforms like Reddit and others, Steam users are venting their frustration. The loudest demand: an AI filter. This would allow you to hide AI-generated games just like other genres or topics that don't appeal to you.

Developers are already required to state on Steam whether and how they use AI. While there are regular cases where it is discovered after the fact that AI was used without proper declaration, it is still more than what the Epic Game Store, for example, has to offer. There, they have gone all-in on AI.

It is obvious why studios and publishers prefer to hide the use of AI. According to a study by Game Oracle, games with generative AI on Steam receive 53 percent fewer reviews, which has a direct impact on sales.

The browser extension «AI warning for Steam» filters out AI games.

There is already a solution for browsers. With the open-source extension «AI warning for Steam», you can easily hide AI-generated games in Chrome and Firefox. Unfortunately, the filter does not work for the overview view in Next Fest. The pop-up with the warning only appears when you click on a game. At least the Steam Next Fest charts are still largely free of AI slop. There, user interest already acts as an effective filter.

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