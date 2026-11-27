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The most important game trailers and announcements of the week

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 28.11.2026

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (Nov 21 to Nov 28) for you.

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the past week (Nov 21 to Nov 28) for you.

CONTENT

On the cover image from left to right: «Zlin City», «Ugly Within», «Mario Kart World», «KeyCapy».

Have fun browsing and wishlisting!

Newly announced games

«KeyCapy»

I think I've found the perfect game for our Keycap Kevin. In «KeyCapy», you assemble keyboards for yourself and your customers, repair them, and enjoy the cozy atmosphere. The trailer is already convincing with beautiful graphics and well-done keyboard sound effects.

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Mirror»

And another game for Kevin. Our keyboard nerd also likes co-op games à la «It Takes Two» and «Split Fiction». «Mirror» seems to be a somewhat smaller production, but promises a captivating narrative co-op adventure in the trailer.

Date: 2027

Available for: PC

«Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: Definitive Edition»

The 2D platformer is getting a re-release for current consoles. Improvements have been made to graphics, sound, and performance. The 3D spin-off was too annoying for me back then, which is why I skipped the 2D version. The trailer looks quite nice, though – maybe I'll catch up on it over Christmas?

Date: December 15

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Symphony of War 2: Dominion»

«Symphony of War» was not a term I was familiar with before this trailer. However, the first video for the second part has me curious. It smells like «Fire Emblem» and «Advance Wars». I like that smell. A lot.

Date: 2027

Available for: PC

«Eldritch Empathy»

In «Eldritch Empathy», you investigate disgusting Lovecraftian creatures. The trailer impresses with creative designs, an oppressive soundtrack, and strange gameplay snippets that leave you wanting more.

Date:

Available for: PC

«Wave Race Blue Storm»

Whoohoo! Nintendo is bringing another GameCube classic back to its online subscription service. My fondest memory of the jet-ski racing game: playing with the water sphere in the menu and marveling at the beautiful effects. But the trailer reveals something even better: the ugly borders for retro games are gone. Hallelujah, praise whoever decided that. Unfortunately, so far only for GameCube games – but I assume that the other retro platforms will follow with updates soon.

Date: available now

Available for: Switch 2

«Ugly Within»

The Japanese know horror. The latest example: «Ugly Within». A survival horror game set in a traditional Japanese estate. You take on the role of two main characters. Shu can look into the past, while the exorcist Reiko faces supernatural beings. The trailer looks terrifyingly creepy.

Date: ???

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

Trailer updates for already announced games

These games and expansions have already been introduced and are receiving new trailers that show more of the gameplay and story.

«Exodus»

Bioware is dead, and so is «Mass Effect». But don't worry, because you'll soon be able to live out your sci-fi RPG fantasies in «Exodus». The new trailer shows the female version of the main character for the first time.

Date: April 7

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Rayman Legends Retold»

Next week, the limb-less Ubisoft mascot will be jumping across the screen again after a long absence. Shortly before launch, there's a story trailer. Looks pretty. But I stand by my opinion: an unnecessary remake, because the original (2013) is still convincing.

Date: December 3

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PC

«Zlin City»

A pretty diorama game where you rebuild cozy little towns from the twenties and thirties. Especially cool: the developers first handcrafted all objects and game figures as real miniatures and then digitized them – somewhat like in «Harold Halibut».

Date: ???

Available for: PC

«Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition»

Nintendo's monster RPG is getting a Switch 2 upgrade. In the new trailer, you can see an overview of all the changes. All well and good, but I finally want concrete information on the new installment «Xenoblade Genesis».

Date: December 3

Available for: Switch 2

«Sortman»

A co-op sorting game from a small studio in French-speaking Switzerland for all postal nerds. You sort packages and letters and shoot them into the slots with the correct zip codes. With increasing success, you buy conveyor belts, sorting machines, and strange gadgets that speed up tedious processes. Looks wonderfully chaotic.

Date: December 10

Available for: PC

Trailers for already released games

These games have already been released but are receiving updates or other new information.

«The Blood of Dawnwalker»

The debut work from the Polish RPG studio Rebel Wolves is getting a free update with a New Game Plus option. Our role-player Simon tested the game in August and was not entirely convinced.

Date: available now

Available for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Mario Kart World – Ver. 1.9.0 Update»

Nintendo is giving the Switch 2 racing game another free update. The biggest new features: replays, additional knockout routes, and track variations. It's okay, but it still feels like Nintendo has neglected the game in the meantime. The open game world offers so much potential that is still barely being used. Maybe something really exciting will come with update 2.0.

Date: available now

Available for: Switch 2

On the cover image from left to right: «Zlin City», «Ugly Within», «Mario Kart World», «KeyCapy».

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