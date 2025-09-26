News + Trends 4 0

The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Domagoj Belancic Translation: machine translated 27.9.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (19 September to 26 September) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Forza Horizon 6», «Ananta», «Call of Duty: Black Ops 7».

Holla, the forest fairy. There was a lot going on in the gaming world this week. In addition to special livestreams from Kojima Productions, RGG Studio and Playstation, there were heaps of announcements around the Tokyo Game Show.

All the important trailers, new announcements and highlights are summarised below

New announcements

These games were newly announced in the past week:

«Forza Horizon 6» - off to Japan

Long rumoured and hoped for - now it's official. The next «Forza Horizon» is set in Japan. But the teaser trailer doesn't reveal much more.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5 (later), Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Palfarm» - yet another copy?

Just a few days after Nintendo announced a «Pokémon»-life-sim-spinoff, Studio Pocketpair presents a «Palworld»-life-sim-spinoff. What a funny, let's call it a coincidence. I'm not suggesting that Palworld copied the new «Pokémon» concept within a few days - but the timing of the announcement was probably deliberately chosen to generate attention.

Be that as it may, the mix of «Animal Crossing» and «Palworld» looks very nice at first glance.

Date: ???

Released for: PC and probably other platforms as well.

«Animula Nook» - wow, it looks awesome!

Are you in the mood for even more life sim with «Animal Crossing» influences? The new Tencent studio LilliLandia Games presents its first project, which already makes a damn good impression, at least visually. You live in a miniature world, collect resources, build your dream house and meet quirky game characters.

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, PC

«Project Evilbane» - beat up monsters together

A new title from the South Korean studio Netmarble. Alone or with up to three friends, you slaughter your way through dark fantasy worlds. Looks quite respectable, if a little generic.

Released for: Xbox Series X/S (2027), PC (2026)

«Fire Emblem Shadows» - Shadowdrop

From absolutely nowhere, Nintendo announces a new mobile game - and releases it immediately. « Fire Emblem Shadows» is a mixture of «Fire Emblem» and «Among Us». Please what? I'm confused. Download it now - it's free to play after all.

Date: as of now

Released for: Android, iOS

«D-Topia» - a game full of decisions

One of three new games from renowned publisher Annapurna Interactive. In this calm puzzle game, everything revolves around small and big decisions. And there are also some tough puzzles to solve. And it's all wrapped up in a fantastically beautiful cel-shaded look with sci-fi influences.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

«People of Note» - musical battles

The second Annapurna game in the bunch. A turn-based musical RPG. What an awesome idea!

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Demi and the Fractured Dream» - Zelda sends its regards

And the last - and in my opinion most exciting - new Annapurna announcement. An action adventure reminiscent of old «The Legend of Zelda» titles. Shut up and take my money.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2, PC

Trailer updates on previously announced games

These games have already been unveiled and will receive new trailers offering in-depth insights into gameplay and storyline

«Ananta» - all in one

This Chinese free-to-play game tries to pack everything possible into an overwhelmingly colourful package. You explore an open-world city à la «GTA» on foot, in a car, on motorbikes and on boats. For some reason, you can also swing through the urban canyons like Spider-Man. You can also hack electronics like in «Watch Dogs» and unlock new characters like in «Genshin Impact». Oh, yeah. Why not?

Date: ???

Released for: PS5, PC, Android, iOS

«Call of Duty: Black Ops 7» - Impressions of multiplayer and zombies

While EA is working on the Playstation State of Play shows new impressions of the single-player campaign of «Battlefield 6», Activision gives its first insight into the multiplayer of «Black Ops 7». Looks okay, but a bit ... soulless.

Activision also shows the first video snippets of the popular zombie mode:

Date: 14 November

Released for: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Star Trek: Voyager - Across the Unknown» - first gameplay

The intergalactic strategy game shows gameplay for the first time in the new trailer. You have to take care of the spaceship as well as the well-being of the crew. Every decision counts.

Date: ????

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Onimusha: Way of the Sword» - the story of the protagonist

Capcom's promising action title gets a fourth trailer. It gives an insight into the protagonist's background story. It all looks very, very good.

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Pragmata» - Insight into the world

Capcom's second big game for 2026 also gets a new trailer. Among other things, it shows how the mysterious material used in the game works. Just about anything can be made with «Lunafilament»

You can read my first impressions of «Pragmata» - and «Onimusha: Way of the Sword» - here:

Date: 2026

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

«Aniimo» - get them all

Another game that will infuriate Nintendo and the Pokémon Company. It's a visually beautiful, albeit generic-looking Creature Collector. You can now pre-register for the free-to-play game.

Date: 2026

Released for: Xbox Series X/S, PC, iOS, Android

«Ninja Gaiden 4» - take it easy

I'm looking forward to the new «Ninja Gaiden». As a noob, however, I'm afraid of getting my arse kicked - the series is known for its extreme level of difficulty. So the new trailer comes at just the right time. It explains how new options make the game more accessible, even for beginners like me. Yay!

Date: 21 October

Released for: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

More trailers from dedicated livestreams

Kojima reveals new info on «OD» and «Physint» in a livestream :

Japanese cult studio Ryu Ga Gotoku unveils new «Yakuza» projects:

Playstation shows at a «State of Play» News about «Wolverine» - some surprises are also included:

