The most important game trailers and announcements of the week at a glance

Kevin Hofer Translation: machine translated 22.11.2025

The editorial team has collected the most exciting trailers and new announcements from the gaming world from the past week (14 November to 21 November) for you.

On the Header image, from left to right: «Effulgence RPG», «Mafia: The Old Country», «Fatekeeper».

This week was relatively quiet in the gaming universe. There were no big announcements or trailers. Just as well, then the smaller productions have more space.

New announcements

These games were announced last week:

«Tales of Berseria Remastered»

When the remastered version is released, «Tales of Berseria» will not even be ten years old. So it's no surprise that many fans are asking under the trailer why this part of the «Tales» series is being remastered. Older titles such as «Tales of Abyss» would have been more obvious.

Be that as it may, «Tales of Berseria» is a tale of revenge. The life of the once friendly Velvet is destroyed by the cruel sacrifice of her brother. She joins a pirate crew to quench her thirst for revenge and cross the world.

Date: 27. 2.2026

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Switch, PC

«Secret Lab Cleaner»

«PowerWash Simulator» was yesterday. In «Secret Lab Cleaner» you play a caretaker in a secret underground facility. It is run by ANNA, an AI with a childlike voice. In addition to the usual cleaning work, you also have to fight for survival.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«Vampire Crawlers»

With «Vampire Crawlers» Poncle, the studio behind «Vampire Survivors», announces a completely new spin-off. The game combines dungeon crawler, roguelike and deckbuilder elements from a first-person perspective. Looks cool.

Date: 2026

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android / iOS

«Zoopunk»

Zoopunk takes you into the world of the Metroidvania «F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch», but the story takes place around ten years earlier. A relentless battle between animals and machines is raging in Torch City, sparked by the discovery of an energy source known as «Spark». You take on the role of the anthropomorphic rabbit Rayton to lead a rebellion against the robot army on the animal battlefield. Looks like a mix of «Star Wars» and «Zoomania».

Date: unknown

Released for: Playstation 5, Xbox Series, PC

Trailer updates for previously announced games

These games have already been announced. Now the publishers have published new trailers that offer more in-depth insights into gameplay and story.

«Cozy Marbles»

As the title suggests, «Cozy Marbles» is all about slowing down. You build marble runs on a sunny afternoon. There are numerous parts to choose from and you can construct the marble run of your dreams. A lo-fi soundtrack warbles along. The game test is announced in the trailer.

Date:2026

Released for: PC

«Greedfall 2»

«Greedfall 2» has been in Early Access since September 2024 and is still being refined. In the new trailer, the developers announce another major update. This includes the new city of Peren and a new character, among other things.

Date: in Early Access since 24 September 2024 (PC)

Released for: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC

«Sheepherds!»

Wuff, woof! In «Sheepherds!» you herd sheep together with up to four friends. The game describes itself as cozy. When I look at the trailer, however, it seems rather hectic in between herding the animals into their pens.

Date: 10.11.2025

Released for: PC

«Effulgence RPG»

A «sci-fi party RPG in a unique ASCII 3D style». This is how solo developer Andrei Fomin describes «Effulgence RPG». It looks pretty damn trippy to me - I want to play it!

Date: 2. 12.2025

Released for: PC

«Norse: Oath of Blood»

The tactical, turn-based title «Norse: Oath of Blood» has a release date. In the first developer diary video from Arctic Hazard, the key members of the development team, the actors and author Giles Kristian talk about their role in realising a playable historical epic from the Viking Age.

Date: 3. 2.2026

Released for: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC

«The Vernyhorn»

The developers from Interstudio show gameplay of their upcoming open-world RPG «The Vernyhorn». In addition to the story, the game is also set to shine with its realistic combat system. To this end, the team has teamed up with the current sword-fighting world champion Antoni Olbrychski.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«Fatekeeper»

The new trailer shows eight minutes of gameplay of the upcoming hack-and-slash first-person RPG «Fatekeeper». I especially like the talking rat that the main character carries with him, it has charm.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC

«Resident Evil Survival Unit»

Yeah, I know: A smartphone game has no place here. But it is «Resident Evil». If you're a fan waiting for part 9 of the main series, you can also shorten the time until its launch with a mobile game, because the game is available now.

Date: 18 November 2025

Released for: Android

«007 First Light»

You're excited about news about the upcoming Bond game and what's shown at the Xbox Partner Preview? A car. That's great. I would have preferred gameplay, but the intersection of Bond and car fans seems relatively large to me, which is why I don't want to withhold the trailer from you.

Date: 27 March 2026

Released for: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The upcoming game in my favourite sci-fi franchise gets a new trailer. Former NASA astronaut and ISS commander Leroy Chiao and game design producer Yuliya Chernenko provide insights into the production. Like the books and series, the game places great emphasis on scientific accuracy in its depiction of life among the stars.

Trailer updates for games that have already been released

These games have already been released. However, the developers will provide information or extensions later.

«Mafia: The Old Country»

An update is available for the «Mafia» game in a historical setting. You can now take part in car and horse races. New weapons and vehicles are also on board, as well as a photo mode.

«Assassin's Creed Mirage: Valley of Memory»

For all Assassin's Creed fans, there is a free story expansion to the latest instalment of the «Assassin's Creed» series.

«Halo Infinite»

«Halo Infinite» is less infinite than the name suggests. The game was once launched as a great beacon of hope for the «Halo» series and is now saying goodbye with the latest update. The developers at Halo Studios are now focussing on new projects while securing the future of the franchise on multiple platforms.

«Ghost of Yotei»

«Ghost of Yotei» gets a New Game+ mode. You can keep everything you've earned on your playthrough and start the adventure again.

«Call of Duty: Black Ops 7»

The well-known map Nuketown is now also playable in the latest instalment of the series.

«Hitman World of Assassination»

Rap icon Eminem has entered the «Hitman universe» both as himself and as his alter ego Slim Shady. In his latest album «The Death of Slim Shady», the rapper attempts to bury his other self. In the game, Eminem recruits the legendary assassin Agent 47 to put his past behind him once and for all. WTF?

