These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in November and December 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 19.11.2025

New additions to the Xbox Game Pass include "The Crew Motorfest", "Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden" and "Marvel Cosmic Invasion".

On 18 November 2025, Microsoft unveiled the next new additions to the Xbox Game Pass. The selection includes action RPGs, racing games, narrative titles and roguelite productions, among others, and will be released over the last few days of November and early December.

What tiers are available with the Xbox Game Pass? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Essential, Premium and Ultimate. There is also the PC Game Pass for PC only. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 50 games and member discounts. Premium extends this access to the extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on Xbox consoles. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft Studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault» (Game Preview)

When: 19 November

Where: PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Moonlighter 2» continues the idea of the first instalment, but also takes a bolder step towards the roguelite. You control Will, who runs a shop during the day and dives into strange dimensions at night. Each of these dimensions is procedurally generated, filled with treasures, traps, puzzles and enemies that constantly challenge you.

While you fight, loot and forge new equipment, you also have to manage your business: calculate prices, display goods, serve customers and expand your shop. The game creates a strong rhythm of risk and reward. The new Vault region has a darker, more experimental feel, and the expanded crafting system gives you more choices.

«Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo»

When: 19 November

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium



«Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo» looks like a charming papercraft adventure at first glance, but quickly reveals a philosophical layer. You play Kulebra, a hand-folded paper snake that awakens in Limbo. This is an intermediate realm in which souls are trapped in an endless time loop. Every character you meet relives the same day over and over again.

Your task is to break this cycle by solving puzzles, reconstructing memories and unravelling the emotional knots of souls. The game thrives on its narrative warmth, paired with an unusual visual style that immediately catches the eye with its papercraft aesthetic.

«Revenge of the Savage Planet»

When: 19 November

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium



«Revenge of the Savage Planet» continues the absurd, colourful humour of its predecessor, but with a stronger focus on story and exploration. You play an employee of an unscrupulous space company who has been abandoned on a chaotic, dangerously beautiful alien planet. Your mission? Survive, find out why you were dropped and gather evidence against your company.

The game combines platforming elements with light shooter action, crafting and environmental storytelling. Each area tells its own little story as you analyse the ecosystem, scan creatures and clear your way with improvised tools.

«Monsters Are Coming! Rock & Road»

When: 20 November

Where: Handheld, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



This roguelite combines vehicle action with base building and tower defence mechanics. You control a configurable vehicle that doubles as your mobile city. As you race through the landscape, you collect materials, recruit companions and defend yourself against waves of monsters. The visual style is reminiscent of comic book survival adventures, but the gameplay remains focussed and tactical.

The world changes with each run, so you are constantly developing new strategies. The battles are arcade, fast and present you with resource decisions: More defence? More speed? Or would you prefer a new weapon turret on the roof?

«The Crew Motorfest»

When: 20 November

Where: Cloud, console, PC

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«The Crew Motorfest» brings a new light to Ubisoft's open world of racing. On a fictionalised version of Hawaii, you move freely through cities, coasts and volcanic areas. With over 700 vehicles - cars, motorbikes, boats and aeroplanes - the game focuses on a particularly broad spectrum. The game structure allows for themed racing series, from classic road races to off-road events and motorsport niches.

«Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden»

When: 25 November

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



Dontnod's action RPG tells a melancholic love and ghost story in a gloomy colony of the early modern era. You play a pair of Banishers (ghost hunters) who are faced with moral choices: save, redeem or curse? The combat system dynamically switches between the physical and ghostly partner characters.

The world is harsh, cold and characterised by guilt and isolation as you search for clues, rituals and hints. The emotional core of the game lies in the protagonists' relationship, whose fate changes with every decision.

«Kill It With Fire! 2»

When: 25 November

Where: Cloud, console, PC

How: Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



In «Kill It With Fire! 2» you hunt spiders, but this time not just on Earth, but across alternative realities. The levels take you through living rooms, spaceships, laboratories and fantasy worlds, which you turn upside down with exaggerated weapons. The environments are completely destructible and each spider species behaves differently: teleporting, camouflaging or swarming.

The game thrives on chaos, the fun of over-the-top gadgets and the combination of puzzle and destruction mechanics.

«Marvel Cosmic Invasion»

When: 1 December

Where: Cloud, console, PC, handheld

How: Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Marvel Cosmic Invasion» focuses on fast-paced, co-operative action in the style of a modern arcade brawler. You take on various Marvel heroes such as Captain Marvel, Star-Lord or Ms Marvel and face a cosmic invasion that threatens several realities. Each character has their own abilities, combos and special attacks, which combine to create effective synergies as a team.

The locations range from street scenes to alien planets and iconic locations from the Marvel cosmos and constantly change pace. The presentation combines a clear comic book aesthetic with fast effects and lots of movement. With skill trees and new attacks, you can develop your characters step by step without the combat system losing its overview.

«Lost Records: Bloom & Rage»

When: 2 December

Where: Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC

How: Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass



«Lost Records: Bloom & Rage» comes from the studio behind «Life Is Strange» and follows four teenagers in the 1990s whose friendship falls apart after a mysterious summer. Decades later, they return to the same place and have to face up to what happened back then.

The game places great emphasis on atmosphere, music and interpersonal tensions. Decisions shape the course of the narrative as you wander through flashbacks with the characters, reconstructing memories and uncovering secrets.

Colleague Kevin has tested the game in detail.

Background information Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Part 1 has me thinking the 90s really were awesome by Kevin Hofer

Review The wait for Tape 2 was worth it: "Lost Records: Bloom & Rage" tested by Kevin Hofer

These games are leaving the Game Pass

At the end of the month, several titles will also disappear from the plan:

«Barbie Project Friendship»

«Lords of the Fallen»

«Octopath Traveler»

«Octopath Traveler II»

«SteamWorld Build»

Header image: Raccoon Logic Studios Inc.

