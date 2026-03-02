News + Trends 6 0

The new Ultrahuman ring is designed to last 15 days

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 3.3.2026

15-day battery life, elegant case and an AI assistant: Ultrahuman has given the smart Ring an upgrade: the Ring Pro. This is more expensive than its predecessor.

Ultrahuman from India was one of the first manufacturers to challenge the pioneer Oura with smart rings. Their first model from 2024 already impressed me when tested.

Since then, Ultrahuman has built up an entire ecosystem: In addition to rings, the brand also has separate measuring devices for blood markers, glucose, sleep or the menstrual cycle. The devices each provide data via the Ultrahuman health app. The new Ring Pro is also connected to the tracking app, which records activity, recovery, sleep and other health data as usual.

The new ring offers a battery life of 15 days, according to the manufacturer. That would be a record. So far, the RingConn Gen2 has lasted the longest in my tests: eleven days according to the manufacturer, around nine days when tested. Market leader Oura manages just over seven days.

The ring comes with a charging case, which is available in two colours and is reminiscent of a jewellery box. This allows the gadget to be charged several times without the case being plugged into a socket or supplied with power wirelessly via a Qi charger.

The charging case is available in gold and black.

Source: Ultrahuman

The case can be found anywhere in the home via the app using proximity sensors and acoustic feedback in case you have misplaced it. It now has an integrated data memory that can save the ring's tracking information for a whole year if it is not connected to the smartphone.

A plan is required for additional functions

Like other Ultrahuman health gadgets, the ring is connected to an AI called Jade. This will analyse all the data and link it together. You can ask questions in natural language, just like a chatbot. For example: «How can I improve my sleep?» or «When does it make sense to exercise?» The manufacturer promises data protection and privacy - but it's certainly worth taking a closer look at the details before buying.

The ring tracks activities and sleep, among other things.

Source: Ultrahuman

The Ring Pro is designed to capture data faster and more accurately. It also features a new method for recording the heart rate. Important to know: Ultrahuman provides the most important functions for free with the Ring. However, if you want to use specific and advanced software, you have to take out a plan. For example, the detection of atrial fibrillation or apnoea measurement as a plugin costs extra.

Also exciting: Ultrahuman has a predetermined breaking point built into the ring so that the ring can be cut through more easily by a doctor. For example, if the finger swells for medical reasons.

Price and availability

The Ultrahuman Ring Pro is available in four colours and costs 480 dollars. It should therefore be available on the market for around 480 francs or euros. Sales start at the end of April. It is not yet clear exactly when it will be available Now in stock.

Header image: Ultrahuman

