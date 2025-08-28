News + Trends 8 1

These are the new PS Plus games in September

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 28.8.2025

With "Psychonauts 2", "Stardew Valley" and "Viewfinder", Sony presents the next monthly package for Playstation Plus Essential. All three games will be available from the beginning of September.

September brings a breath of fresh air to your games library. Sony has unveiled the three new titles for Playstation Plus. As every month, you can benefit from the offer if you have at least one Essential subscription. From 2 September 2025, «Psychonauts 2», «Stardew Valley» and «Viewfinder» will give you a mix of imaginative adventure action, relaxed farming simulation and clever puzzle experimentation.

What tiers are available in the Playstation Plus subscription Playstation Plus is divided into three tiers: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier offers access to online multiplayer, monthly free games, cloud storage and exclusive discounts in the Playstation Store. Extra includes all the benefits of Essential and adds an extensive catalogue of PS4 and PS5 games to the offer. The highest tier, Premium, also includes a collection of classic titles from the PS1, PS2, PSP and PS3 era, time-limited trials of selected games and cloud streaming functions.

«Psychonauts 2»

When: 2 September

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2021



«Psychonauts 2» takes you on a journey into the minds of other people. As Razputin «Raz» Aquato, a young psychic with great ambitions, you explore surreal levels that emerge directly from the minds of the characters. Each setting reflects their fears, dreams and secrets - sometimes colourful and playful, sometimes dark and grotesque.

The game combines classic platform game elements with original psychic powers that help you in combat and puzzles. It also has a story that combines humour, fantasy and a dose of social criticism. Even at the time of its release, «Psychonauts 2» was considered a prime example of what creative game worlds can look like.

«Stardew Valley»

When: 2 September

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2016



In «Stardew Valley» you will find peace and routine away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You take over a run-down farm and rebuild it piece by piece. You decide for yourself whether you want to focus on farming, breeding animals, exploring mines or simply enjoying the social life in the village.

The game's appeal lies in its complete freedom. There is no fixed goal, only your own motivation. Many players lose themselves in the meditative effect of daily farm work and at the same time discover new stories when they make friends or even get married. «Years after its release, Stardew Valley» remains one of the most popular indie games ever.

«Viewfinder»

When: 2 September

Where: PS4, PS5

Year: 2023



«Viewfinder» puts your perception to the test. You explore a mysterious world in which photos and images are not just memories, but building blocks of reality. Everything you photograph can be inserted into the environment as a three-dimensional object and used to create paths, overcome obstacles or remodel entire rooms.

The mechanics open up a game full of aha moments. Each section forces you to think outside the box and experiment with perspectives. At the same time, «Viewfinder» remains compact and focused, which makes it particularly attractive for players looking for quick but intense puzzle experiences.

Header image: ConcernedApe

