These are the new Xbox Game Pass games in July 2025

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 2.7.2025

Fresh content for Game Pass subscribers: Microsoft is bringing a new selection of games in July. From the dark atmosphere of "Little Nightmares II" to the skateboarding remake of Tony Hawk, there's something for everyone.

July brings fresh supplies for everyone with an Xbox Game Pass plan. Microsoft has unveiled the first wave of new games. You can expect a varied mix of action adventures, charming indie games, classics and sporting challenges. Here you can see which new titles are coming to the library in July and when you can play them.

What are the tiers of the Xbox Game Pass? The Xbox Game Pass is divided into three tiers: Core, Standard and Ultimate. In addition, the PC Game Pass is only available for this platform. The Core level offers access to online multiplayer, a selected catalogue of over 40 games and member discounts. Standard extends this access to an extensive Game Pass game library with hundreds of games playable on the Xbox console. The highest and most expensive level is Ultimate. It includes all Game Pass games, access to day-one releases of games from Microsoft studios as well as EA Play and Cloud Gaming.

«Little Nightmares II»

When: 1 July

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



In this atmospheric horror adventure, you control Mono, a young boy who must fight his way through disturbing worlds full of nightmarish creatures. The game thrives on its oppressive atmosphere and strong audio and visual language. It combines this mood with puzzles and sneaking mechanics. The sequel «Little Nightmares III» is due to be released in October.

«Rise of the Tomb Raider»

When: 1 July

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



In «Rise of the Tomb Raider» you accompany Lara Croft on her expedition to Siberia. There she searches for the legendary city of Kitezh, which supposedly harbours the secret of immortality. But Lara is not alone: the Trinity organisation is pursuing the same goals and does not shy away from violence.

The game combines action-packed battles, climbing passages and exploration. In extensive areas, you collect resources, craft equipment and discover hidden tombs that offer challenging puzzles. Visually, the game focuses on impressive landscapes and detailed character models.

«Legends of Mana»

When: 2 July

Where: Console

How: Game Pass Standard



The remaster of the classic JRPG brings revamped graphics, rearranged music and modern convenience features. Explore the world of Fa'Diel and create your own story.

«Trials of Mana»

When: 2 July

Where: Console

How: Game Pass Standard



Also on 2 July, «Trials of Mana» will be released. Here you get a modern remake of another Square Enix classic. The game offers real-time battles, different character classes and a fantasy story that you can influence yourself by choosing your heroes.

«Ultimate Chicken Horse»

When: 3 July

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



In «Ultimate Chicken Horse» you compete against your friends in an unusual platform game. What makes it special: You build the levels yourself. And you do this during the game. In each round, you place new obstacles, platforms or traps together with the other players. You then try to reach the goal without failing.

The game thrives on its creative chaos. It rewards you if you make it to the finish line while others fail. At the same time, there is plenty of laughter when a cleverly placed propeller or a sticky honey trap ruins your run. The style is colourful and humorous.

«The Ascent»

When: 8 July

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The action role-playing game is set in a dark cyberpunk world. You take on the role of a worker in a megacorporation that suddenly collapses. In the resulting power vacuum, you fight for survival: either alone or in co-op with up to three other players.

The game combines fast, tactical battles with role-playing elements. The game world is built vertically and impresses with neon lights, bustling markets and dangerous slums. In addition to the main story, «The Ascent» offers numerous side quests, factions and secrets.

«Minami Lane»

When: 9 July

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



«Minami Lane» is a relaxed city-building simulation with Japanese flair. You design a small street in a quiet neighbourhood by placing shops, cafés, residential buildings and decorations. The aim is to create a lively and harmonious neighbourhood in which the residents feel comfortable.

The game deliberately avoids time pressure or complex economic systems. Instead, the focus is on creativity, atmosphere and small details. The graphics are minimalist and colourful, the music soothing.

«Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4»

When: 11 July

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



The most famous skateboarding game series is back in a remastered form. The remake combines the content of the original games from 2001 and 2002 with modern technology and new features. In addition to classic skate parks and tricks, new skaters await you, including guest characters such as the Doom Slayer. The soundtrack has been expanded and contains both familiar songs and new tracks.

«High On Life»

When: 15 July

Where: Cloud, console and PC

How: Game Pass Standard, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate



«High On Life» is an unusual first-person shooter that is characterised by its black humour and quirky science fiction world. The title was created by Justin Roiland, one of the creative minds behind the animated series «Rick and Morty».

You play a human who suddenly finds himself in an intergalactic conflict. Your weapons are talking aliens who not only have different abilities, but also constantly make comments. Sometimes helpful, sometimes absurd. The game world is colourful, bizarre and full of quirky characters.

These games are leaving the Game Pass in July

With all the new additions, July also means saying goodbye. The following titles will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass on 15 July:

«Flock»

«Mafia Definitive Edition»

«Magical Delicacy»

«Tchia»

«The Callisto Protocol»

«The Case of the Golden Idol»

Header image: Square Enix

