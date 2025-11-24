Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
TP-Link
News + Trends
10

TP-Link challenges Shelly: new smart relay with Matter support

Stephan Lamprecht
24.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

TP-Link is expanding its smart home portfolio and bringing an alternative to established suppliers such as Shelly. The new Tapo S110E transforms electrical installations into intelligent components.

With a flush-mounted relay, simple electrical appliances such as ceiling lamps, heaters or roller shutters can be retrofitted into a smart home. TP-Link has a new component in its range that directly challenges the top dog Shelly.

Versatile application possibilities

The compact module (44.7 × 33.9 × 16.1 mm) fits into standard flush-mounted boxes and offers both «Dry-» and «Wet-Contact», i.e. integration into existing circuits. With a switching capacity of up to six amps, the S110E should cover most household applications.

The module operates with both AC voltage (100-250 V) and DC voltage (24-60 V). The relay is designed for temperature ranges between -20 °C and +40 °C.

Certified for Matter

As a Matter-certified component, the S110E communicates via 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth/BLE mesh and therefore works with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings. It can be set up via Bluetooth with the Tapo app, even without an existing Wi-Fi connection. So if the home router fails, it can still be controlled.

Also offers energy monitoring

In my opinion, the bidirectional energy monitoring is interesting. The module automatically recognises the direction of current flow and is therefore also suitable for monitoring balcony power plants. You should be able to keep an eye on feed-in and self-consumption.

TP-Link already had a relay on sale under the Tapo brand, the S112, which was developed for controlling blinds and shutters. With the S110E, the manufacturer is now going one step further. In combination with other smart home devices from the manufacturer, such as motion or temperature sensors, more complex switching is also possible. The recommended retail price is 14.90 euros or francs.

Header image: TP-Link

1 person likes this article.

User Avatar
User Avatar
Stephan Lamprecht
Editor
Stephan.Lamprecht@galaxus.de

Hamburg local, bookworm, and ice hockey fan. Dad and granddad. Constantly tinkering around with my smart home setup. I love DIY, the outdoors, fashion, and cosmetics.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Update for Matter: Version 1.5 brings camera support and more

    by Debora Pape

  • News + Trends

    Zigbee 4.0 presented: The smart home protocol gets more range

    by Debora Pape

  • News + Trends

    Bluetooth 6.2 is here - and brings more than just fine-tuning

    by Martin Jud

Comments

Avatar