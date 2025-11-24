News + Trends 1 0

TP-Link challenges Shelly: new smart relay with Matter support

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 24.11.2025

TP-Link is expanding its smart home portfolio and bringing an alternative to established suppliers such as Shelly. The new Tapo S110E transforms electrical installations into intelligent components.

With a flush-mounted relay, simple electrical appliances such as ceiling lamps, heaters or roller shutters can be retrofitted into a smart home. TP-Link has a new component in its range that directly challenges the top dog Shelly.

Versatile application possibilities

The compact module (44.7 × 33.9 × 16.1 mm) fits into standard flush-mounted boxes and offers both «Dry-» and «Wet-Contact», i.e. integration into existing circuits. With a switching capacity of up to six amps, the S110E should cover most household applications.

The module operates with both AC voltage (100-250 V) and DC voltage (24-60 V). The relay is designed for temperature ranges between -20 °C and +40 °C.

Certified for Matter

As a Matter-certified component, the S110E communicates via 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n) and Bluetooth/BLE mesh and therefore works with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings. It can be set up via Bluetooth with the Tapo app, even without an existing Wi-Fi connection. So if the home router fails, it can still be controlled.

Also offers energy monitoring

In my opinion, the bidirectional energy monitoring is interesting. The module automatically recognises the direction of current flow and is therefore also suitable for monitoring balcony power plants. You should be able to keep an eye on feed-in and self-consumption.

TP-Link already had a relay on sale under the Tapo brand, the S112, which was developed for controlling blinds and shutters. With the S110E, the manufacturer is now going one step further. In combination with other smart home devices from the manufacturer, such as motion or temperature sensors, more complex switching is also possible. The recommended retail price is 14.90 euros or francs.

Header image: TP-Link

