Why Natalia Criado's iPad holder is more than just a stand

Pia Seidel Translation: machine translated 25.4.2025

Designer Natalia Criado has so far only brought her artistic creations to the dining table. Now her jewellery pieces are also conquering the desk.

Natalia Criado, the designer from Colombia who lives in Italy, has established her own label over the last ten years. In doing so, she has developed a style that transforms everyday objects such as knives and forks into sophisticated works of art - an aesthetic that combines pre-Columbian influences with Italian craftsmanship, seamlessly blending tradition and modern design.

Her elegant designs from the «Joyas en Casa» collection, translated «Jewels in the house», were made for indulgent culinary moments. Now Natalia Criado is expanding her creative horizons: this time, it's not just fine crockery, but also office accessories that are more than just useful. From chic paperweights and minimalist rulers to elegant tablet holders - the silver-plated brass designs bring a piece of art into everyday life.

The «iPad Holder» puts your device in a new light

The desk jewel that stands out the most is the holder for tablets or laptops made of silver-plated brass. It combines form and function in a curved silhouette. Its rolled base ensures stability, while two green quartz spheres provide support and a subtle contrast.

The sculptural iPhone stand is no less impressive. The L-shaped design has a sleekly curved base and a lapis lazuli stone that adds an accent and makes the hardware look elegant.

Handmade desk jewels for the home office

Whether tablet holder, lamp or ruler - these minimalist, geometric beauties are made by hand. Criado says: «Everything starts with a concept that arises from an idea, an inspiration or a scrap of memory.» She then creates a mood board full of images and makes sketches. The next step is the prototype. Nothing works here without the craftspeople; their expertise in metalworking, glass or ceramics is at the heart of every project. «It's all about finding the right people with whom you are on the same wavelength», explains Criado.

But before you head off to get your hands on these works of art, a quick note: the pieces are currently only available via the designer's online shop. Unfortunately, or perhaps it's good for the wallet (the smartphone holder has a hefty price tag of 250 euros), we'll have to wait a little longer before we can find them here or in the local design store around the corner. Until then, we have no choice but to browse online and be inspired by the sophistication of this collection.

