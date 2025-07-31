News + Trends 31 2

Why the hype around this board game is huge right now

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 31.7.2025

"Vantage" sends you and up to five others on an exploration mission on an alien planet. Over 1200 playing cards ensure that you will never experience the same thing.

The website boardgamegeek.com is considered the standard reference for board game fans. It lists almost every board game that has ever been published. Even the longest forgotten game of my uncle, which he self-published. The «Hotness» list in particular shows which titles are currently in high demand. For weeks, «Vantage», the new game by Jamey Stegmaier («Scythe»), has been leading this ranking. It made me curious and I had to buy the English version.

Lost on an alien planet

In «Vantage» you are stranded on an alien planet with up to five other players. The aim is to survive and optionally fulfil one of 21 missions. As each person lands in a different location, the game begins with orientation and setting off into a peaceful (or hostile?) environment.

Your character can carry various articles with them.

Source: Simon Balissat

Each location is depicted on a detailed map. There you can move, look around, attack or perform other actions, which reminds me of classic point and click adventures like «Monkey Island». Dice and skills determine whether an action succeeds or whether there are penalty points. You can look up the consequences in one of the eight storybooks that continue the course of the game and jump from map to map. You collect equipment along the way to make better progress.

Flashback to the cards in the library

You win when you complete your mission or a Destiny task. However, if you lose all your time, morale or health, the game ends for you. At first glance, this sounds a bit like «library cards, the board game», the illustrations of the individual cards and the story set pieces should ensure that you are fully immersed in the world of «Vantage» despite all the looking up.

Memories of the school library come flooding back...

Source: Simon Balissat

First reviews praise the dense atmosphere: you really do feel like you're on an alien planet. The game also keeps surprising you with new scenarios. «Vantage» is not a campaign game, there are no save games or additional components in the course of the game. The lack of strategic thinking is criticised. In addition, the game can drag on with more than four stranded players.

I'm plunging into the adventure alone over the long weekend. So I'll be able to bring you a detailed review of «Vantage» in time for the release of the German version in autumn.

I like this article! 31 people like this article







