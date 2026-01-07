News + Trends 6 0

Wi-Fi meets design: Harman Kardon makes SoundSticks & Aura ready for multiroom

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 7.1.2026

Harman Kardon refreshes its design classics: SoundSticks 5 and Aura Studio 5 get Wi-Fi and extensive app control.

At the CES in Las Vegas, Harman Kardon presented new versions of its SoundSticks 5 and Aura Studio 5 designer speakers. The models are now multiroom-capable, but retain their design. The market launch is in March this year.

Design competition for Sonos and co.

The most important new feature is the Wi-Fi connection. You can stream music from Spotify, Tidal and so on directly via Wi-Fi and control it with the in-house app. Apple AirPlay and Chromecast are also supported. The predecessors were limited to Bluetooth. You can also group multiple speakers in the room or configure stereo pairs via Auracast.

Everything is controlled via the Harman Kardon One app: it not only allows you to connect and control the speakers, but also calibrate the room and adjust the lighting and EQ settings.

SoundSticks 5 Wi-Fi: space-saving design

The SoundSticks 5 is a classic 2.1 system with two satellites and subwoofer with the usual basic elements: a 5.25-inch woofer in the sub, six mid-range drivers and two tweeters in the satellites.

Despite their PC speaker look, the SoundSticks are standalone speakers.

Source: Harman Kardon

These are designed to provide wide sound reproduction with defined bass and clear treble. The speakers retain their design and also offer lighting and colour customisation via app.

Aura Studio 5 Wi-Fi

Lighting spectacle now with multi-room option.

Source: Harman Kardon

The futuristic Aura Studio 5 is also equipped with Wi-Fi streaming. Its three-way system consists of a subwoofer, several mid-range speakers and a tweeter. The light projection around the «dome» is designed to create an atmospheric ambience. This can be customised via the app. Auracast is also supported.

Both Wi-Fi models should be available from March 2026. According to initial information, the price is around 350 euros per device. Swiss prices are to follow.

Header image: Harman Kardon

