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Xteink X4 Pro: The tiny e-reader finally gets a touchscreen and front light

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 23.7.2026

Xteink is making its pocket reader more suitable for everyday use. However, the unusually small format still comes with limitations regarding the display and charging port.

The Xteink X4 Pro, with its 4.3-inch display, fits in your pocket. Compared to its predecessor, the mini e-reader brings two crucial innovations: a touchscreen and adjustable front lighting.

With dimensions of 111 × 69 × 5.95 millimeters and a weight of 72 grams, the X4 Pro is smaller and lighter than most smartphones. Magnets on the back allow you to attach it to compatible smartphones or cases.

The mini e-reader attaches to the back of the smartphone much like a magnetic power bank.

Touchscreen complements physical buttons

The E-Ink display has a resolution of 800 × 480 pixels, achieving approximately 219 pixels per inch. This means text display is less sharp than on many current Kindle or Kobo models with 300 ppi.

New is the operation via touchscreen. You can swipe through menus, select settings, and turn pages directly on the display. The side page-turn buttons remain, allowing the reader to continue to be operated comfortably with one hand.

According to an initial hands-on report from The Verge, however, the touchscreen does not always react as reliably as with established e-readers. Individual inputs were not always recognized immediately.

Front light for reading in the dark

The X4 Pro also gets front lighting. You can adjust both brightness and color temperature, and set the light warmer for evening reading. The device does not offer automatic adjustment.

The predecessor model still lacked integrated lighting.

Due to the additional lighting, Xteink increases the battery from 650 to 1100 mAh. The manufacturer does not specify a concrete battery life.

You can transfer books to the device via Wi-Fi or an app. Additionally, files can be copied directly to the microSD card. There is no integrated bookstore. The reader supports EPUB and TXT files, among others. A 16-gigabyte memory card is included, and the slot accepts cards up to 256 gigabytes.

For charging, Xteink does not use a direct USB-C port, but a magnetic connector on the back. The corresponding USB-C adapter is included. If it gets lost, however, you cannot simply connect a regular cable.

Xteink offers the X4 Pro for 99 US dollars. This makes it 30 dollars more expensive than its predecessor.

Header image: Xteink

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