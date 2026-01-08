News + Trends 0 0

You can repair this modular cordless vacuum cleaner yourself

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 9.1.2026

At the CES tech fair, French start-up Deglace is showcasing a battery-powered vacuum cleaner with a modular design. This allows you to replace components such as the battery, filter or motor yourself.

Vacuum cleaners have worked more or less the same way for decades. Now the French start-up Deglace is trying to improve the classic cordless vacuum cleaner. Modularity, design and UV light are the buzzwords. The new model, called Fraction, is celebrating its premiere at the CES tech fair. Originally a crowd-funding project, it is set to be delivered to pre-orders from summer 2026 and then go on sale regularly.

Triple innovation

Let's take a look at the innovations individually:

Repairability: The hoover has a modular design so that you can easily dismantle it yourself. Battery, motor, HEPA 14 filter, housing, electronics - everything can be removed and replaced in a few simple steps. The battery-powered vacuum cleaner should therefore have the longest possible service life. If the vacuum cleaner is connected to the app, you will find information on the condition of the individual parts and can order them directly.

The individual modules are easy to replace.

Source: Deglace

Design: The housing is made of matt aluminium. Two colours are available: black and white. With its rounded edges and flowing shapes, the vacuum cleaner is more stylish than most competitor models. Even the expensive Dyson models are made of plastic.

UV light: The attachable brush has a built-in UV light that is aimed directly at the floor. According to the manufacturer, it sterilises the surface and eliminates 99.9 per cent of all viruses, bacteria and allergens. The light switches on automatically when it touches the floor. If you lift the brush, it switches off. You also get feedback if you move too quickly over the floor and the effect is therefore not optimal.

The Fraction is available in white or black aluminium.

Source: Deglace

Lots of attention to detail

The French developers seem to have put a lot of heart and soul into the project. Not only is UV light integrated, but also normal LEDs that light up dust and dirt. I know this from other manufacturers such as Philips or Dreame - and it has proven itself in everyday use.

In addition, the brush roll of the Fraction can be replaced in one easy step. A hard and a soft version are included in the scope of delivery. Long hair should not be rolled up, but cut off and sucked up by a cutter.

The brush roll can be changed depending on the floor condition.

Source: Deglace

Accessories such as a flexible pipe are already being planned. Particularly ingenious: a nozzle with LED light is also to be available. Something I've missed so far for cleaning between furniture or in dark corners.

Depending on the mode, the Fraction vacuums for 15 to 80 minutes. This at a volume of 67 to 72 decibels. However, at 2.8 kilograms, the vacuum cleaner is no lightweight.

The retail price is expected to be around 750 euros. While the first crowdfunding campaign has been completed via Kickstarter, there will still be a pre-order phase via Indiegogo. The vacuum cleaner will then be available online for around 450 euros.

Header image: Deglace

