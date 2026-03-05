News + Trends 8 0

A shoe for extreme mountain runs: the Arcteryx Sylan 2

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 5.3.2026

The new Arcteryx Sylan 2 aims to score points with less weight, a new outsole and a carbon element for stability. It is designed for speed on the mountain and yet should provide more support than its predecessor.

Running fast, even when it's steep and rocky - that's what the Sylan 2 from Arcteryx wants to make possible. The new trail running shoe is designed to offer more propulsion than its predecessor model while providing greater stability.

Carbon element and high-performance foam

The Sylan 2 is the first Arcteryx shoe with so-called supercritical fluid in the midsole. This is a high-performance fluid foam enriched with nitrogen gas, which is lighter and more durable than other types of foam and is said to offer better springback.

Another new feature is the carbon element, which is shaped like a tuning fork with two lateral arms. It is designed to support the propulsion of the rockered sole and at the same time increase the stability of the boot.

The new boot is designed to allow you to step on the gas when the going gets tough.

Source: Blanchard/Arcteryx

The heel sits slightly lower in the shoe, which should also improve stability.

According to the manufacturer, the shoe weighs 270 grammes, which is around 20 grammes lighter than the previous model. The drop between the forefoot and heel is six millimetres, while the heel height is 32 millimetres.

New outsole with studs of different heights

The outsole is made from Vibram Mega Grip. The 3.5 and 4.5 millimetre high lugs are arranged in a new pattern designed to maximise grip.

The lugs are also further apart to prevent mud from accumulating in the tread. Otherwise, the shoe will not only be heavier, but also more slippery, because the studs and mud together form a smooth surface. Anyone who regularly has to scrape the sole with the tips of their poles when trail running in wet terrain will be familiar with this phenomenon.

The lugs on the tread sole are airy to optimise grip even on muddy trails.

Source: Arcteryx

Air-permeable upper material should provide support

The upper material has also been modified compared to the previous model released two years ago. The jacquard fabric (nylon, TPU and TPE) has been extended with additional TPU layers to make it more durable. The fibres were arranged in such a way that, together with the lacing system, they should provide good support on the midfoot.

The flat-knit tongue construction has also been optimised, according to Arcteryx. The knitted collar, which already ensured that no stones, dust or pine needles found their way into the shoe on the previous model, has remained the same.

For fast runs on difficult trails

According to Arcteryx, the shoe is made for races, FTC (Fastest-Known-Time) challenges or top times in training. The Sylan 2 should show its strengths on steep, difficult terrain thanks to the combination of propulsion, low weight and increased stability. It is clear that these features make it a shoe designed for performance. However, it is «too much» for a casual forest run on flat terrain.

The Sylan 2 has just been launched. It is not yet clear if and when we will have it in our range. .

Header image: Blanchard/Arcteryx

I like this article! 8 people like this article







