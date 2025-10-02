Your data. Your choice.

News + Trends
30

A Tech Affair episode 273: EA sale, AI actress, "Black Rabbit", "Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2"

Philipp Rüegg
2.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

EA is to be sold for 55 billion US dollars, which is worrying for many reasons. An AI actress is presented at the Zurich Film Festival. We also talk about the Netflix series "Black Rabbit" and the "Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2" remasters.

EA is one of the largest games companies in the world. Now investors want to buy the company. These include a Saudi investment group and Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law. With a sum of 55 billion US dollars, it would be the largest private takeover of all time. We talk about the buyers and the consequences this move could have. An AI actress was presented at the Zurich Film Festival ZFF and Hollywood reacted with horror. The new prices of the Game Pass were also shocking. Because it packs a powerful punch.

In the big screen, we talk about «Black Rabbit». In the new Netflix series, Jude Law and Jason Bateman play two brothers whose past catches up with them. The high-calibre duo knows how to entertain.

We were also entertained by «Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2». The two Wii classics have been spruced up for the Switch and now look really smart. Only the price is debatable.

Topics

Philipp Rüegg
Senior Editor
Philipp.Rueegg@digitecgalaxus.ch

As a child, I wasn't allowed to have any consoles. It was only with the arrival of the family's 486 PC that the magical world of gaming opened up to me. Today, I'm overcompensating accordingly. Only a lack of time and money prevents me from trying out every game there is and decorating my shelf with rare retro consoles. 

Comments

