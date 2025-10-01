Your data. Your choice.

Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Knwls
News + Trends
00

"Air Max Muse Ballet" - the craziest sneaker from Nike?

Stephanie Vinzens
1.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

The London fashion label Knwls and Nike have joined forces. And created what is probably the most extravagant "Air Max" of all time: a futuristic ballerina sneaker.

A collaboration with Nike has been rumoured for some time, but now it's official.
The London label Knwls presented the «Air Max Muse Ballet» at its debut at Milan Fashion Week. And it's ... weird.

Nike focuses on the balletcore trend

There are dozens of different models under the «Air Max» umbrella - some more, some less compliant. However, no sneaker has ever danced out of the product range like this one. As the name suggests, it's a ballet-inspired version of the «Air Max Muse», a relatively new women's model from Nike.

The Air Max Muse Ballet in iridescent beige.
The Air Max Muse Ballet in iridescent beige.
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight
The Air Max Muse Ballet in black.
The Air Max Muse Ballet in black.
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

Knwls has greatly exaggerated its already chunky, futuristic-looking silhouette and transformed it into a ballerina sneaker. The «Air Max Muse Ballet» is characterised by its sharply pointed toebox with a low-cut upper foot area and corset-like lacing with metal eyelets. The characteristic air cushioning is of course a must.

No price premium

The model is expected to be released in three colour variants: pink-red, black and iridescent beige - all with a glossy finish. A dark brown model was also shown at the fashion show. The shoes are priced at 210 US dollars, which is around the same price as a standard «Air Max Muse».

In addition to sneakers, the collaboration also includes clothing and bags.
In addition to sneakers, the collaboration also includes clothing and bags.
Source: Launchmetrics/Spotlight

The collaboration between Knwls and Nike includes sneakers as well as accessories and clothing such as T-shirts, leggings and bags. They pick up on the distinctive style of the relatively young label with body-hugging cuts, layering and patterns. The collection is expected to be available directly from Nike, Knwls and selected retailers at the end of autumn this year.

Header image: Launchmetrics/Spotlight/Knwls

User Avatar
User Avatar
Stephanie Vinzens
Editor
Stephanie.Vinzens@digitecgalaxus.ch

Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.

