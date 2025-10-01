"Air Max Muse Ballet" - the craziest sneaker from Nike?

News + Trends
Kosuke Sugimoto turns old trainers into new vases
by Laura Scholz
The London fashion label Knwls and Nike have joined forces. And created what is probably the most extravagant "Air Max" of all time: a futuristic ballerina sneaker.
A collaboration with Nike has been rumoured for some time, but now it's official.
The London label Knwls presented the «Air Max Muse Ballet» at its debut at Milan Fashion Week. And it's ... weird.
There are dozens of different models under the «Air Max» umbrella - some more, some less compliant. However, no sneaker has ever danced out of the product range like this one. As the name suggests, it's a ballet-inspired version of the «Air Max Muse», a relatively new women's model from Nike.
Knwls has greatly exaggerated its already chunky, futuristic-looking silhouette and transformed it into a ballerina sneaker. The «Air Max Muse Ballet» is characterised by its sharply pointed toebox with a low-cut upper foot area and corset-like lacing with metal eyelets. The characteristic air cushioning is of course a must.
The model is expected to be released in three colour variants: pink-red, black and iridescent beige - all with a glossy finish. A dark brown model was also shown at the fashion show. The shoes are priced at 210 US dollars, which is around the same price as a standard «Air Max Muse».
The collaboration between Knwls and Nike includes sneakers as well as accessories and clothing such as T-shirts, leggings and bags. They pick up on the distinctive style of the relatively young label with body-hugging cuts, layering and patterns. The collection is expected to be available directly from Nike, Knwls and selected retailers at the end of autumn this year.
Has endless love for shoulder pads, Stratocasters and sashimi, but a limited tolerance for bad impressions of her Eastern Swiss dialect.
From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.Show all