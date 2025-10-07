News + Trends 4 0

Bosch update: new functions for the smart system and the eBike Flow app

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 7.10.2025

Additional power for sporty tours and more comfort when shifting gears: The new version of the eBike Flow app from Bosch brings numerous new features and is designed to provide an even more personalised riding experience.

In the summer, Bosch eBike Systems announced various new features for users of the Performance Line SX. These are now being implemented with the update of the eBike Flow app to version 1.30.

As the company writes in a press release, they will benefit from higher performance values and the eMTB+ riding mode. At the same time, Bosch eBike Systems is expanding the eShift portfolio with additional functions and gearsticks. The update provides additional options for display customisation, navigation and fast support.

Welche Daten unterwegs relevant sind, lässt sich für das Display Kiox 400C nun flexibel auswählen.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems Die Anzahl und Anordnung der Werte können Nutzerinnen und Nutzer für Kiox 300, Kiox 400C und Kiox 500 noch genauer abstimmen.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems

Customise displays precisely to your own preferences

Many bikers want to keep an eye on the most important riding data at all times, especially on demanding tours, writes Bosch. And: «The Kiox 400C display dynamically shows the power or cadence, for example. Which values are relevant can now be flexibly selected: E-bikers can put together the information that is important to them from over 30 customisation options.»

The arrangement of the tiles is also even more personalised, according to the press release. With the update to version 1.30, nine additional configuration options have been added to the eBike Flow app. For Kiox 300, Kiox 400C and Kiox 500, there are now even more layouts to choose from - from a clearly focussed single value to an overview of multiple ride data.

More power and eMTB+ riding mode for the Performance Line SX

According to the manufacturer, the Performance Line SX with its sensitive and reactive response behaviour is ideal for sporty e-biking. Bosch writes: «If you're out and about on technical trails with the Light E-MTB or pedalling up particularly steep gravel roads with the E-gravel bike, you can get even more power on request: 60 newton metres of torque (instead of the previous 55), 600 watts of power and 400 per cent (instead of the previous 340) maximum support.»

More power for e-gravel bikes and light eMTBs: The Performance Line SX gets new maximum values and offers up to 60 Nm of torque, 600 watts of power and 400 per cent support. The eMTB+ mode will also be available with the update.

Source: Bosch eBike Systems

Users will be able to decide for themselves whether they want to keep the default values or customise them in the eBike Flow app. The eMTB+ mode introduced in the spring will also be available with the update for the Performance Line SX. It provides a finely balanced mix of power and control - especially on demanding terrain. I was able to experience this for myself in June. You can read the details of my beta test here:

Opinion Pure MTB riding fun: Beta test of the Bosch Performance Line CX upgrade by Patrick Bardelli

More shifting comfort: new functions and shifts in the eShift portfolio

The electric shifting solution eShift from Bosch eBike Systems seamlessly integrates shifting systems from various manufacturers into the smart system - and is designed to offer more convenience for manual and automatic shifting. According to Bosch, the update will make numerous functions available that were announced at Eurobike 2025. «These include optimised software for automatic shifting with eShift, the M+ feature and additional compatible shifting solutions from Shimano. There are also new possibilities for users of the Rohloff E-14: They can now flexibly choose between manual and automatic shifting.»

Header image: Bosch eBike Systems

I like this article! 4 people like this article







