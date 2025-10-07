Bosch update: new functions for the smart system and the eBike Flow app

Opinion
Pure MTB riding fun: Beta test of the Bosch Performance Line CX upgrade
by Patrick Bardelli
Additional power for sporty tours and more comfort when shifting gears: The new version of the eBike Flow app from Bosch brings numerous new features and is designed to provide an even more personalised riding experience.
In the summer, Bosch eBike Systems announced various new features for users of the Performance Line SX. These are now being implemented with the update of the eBike Flow app to version 1.30.
As the company writes in a press release, they will benefit from higher performance values and the eMTB+ riding mode. At the same time, Bosch eBike Systems is expanding the eShift portfolio with additional functions and gearsticks. The update provides additional options for display customisation, navigation and fast support.
Many bikers want to keep an eye on the most important riding data at all times, especially on demanding tours, writes Bosch. And: «The Kiox 400C display dynamically shows the power or cadence, for example. Which values are relevant can now be flexibly selected: E-bikers can put together the information that is important to them from over 30 customisation options.»
The arrangement of the tiles is also even more personalised, according to the press release. With the update to version 1.30, nine additional configuration options have been added to the eBike Flow app. For Kiox 300, Kiox 400C and Kiox 500, there are now even more layouts to choose from - from a clearly focussed single value to an overview of multiple ride data.
According to the manufacturer, the Performance Line SX with its sensitive and reactive response behaviour is ideal for sporty e-biking. Bosch writes: «If you're out and about on technical trails with the Light E-MTB or pedalling up particularly steep gravel roads with the E-gravel bike, you can get even more power on request: 60 newton metres of torque (instead of the previous 55), 600 watts of power and 400 per cent (instead of the previous 340) maximum support.»
Users will be able to decide for themselves whether they want to keep the default values or customise them in the eBike Flow app. The eMTB+ mode introduced in the spring will also be available with the update for the Performance Line SX. It provides a finely balanced mix of power and control - especially on demanding terrain. I was able to experience this for myself in June. You can read the details of my beta test here:
The electric shifting solution eShift from Bosch eBike Systems seamlessly integrates shifting systems from various manufacturers into the smart system - and is designed to offer more convenience for manual and automatic shifting. According to Bosch, the update will make numerous functions available that were announced at Eurobike 2025. «These include optimised software for automatic shifting with eShift, the M+ feature and additional compatible shifting solutions from Shimano. There are also new possibilities for users of the Rohloff E-14: They can now flexibly choose between manual and automatic shifting.»
From radio journalist to product tester and storyteller, jogger to gravel bike novice and fitness enthusiast with barbells and dumbbells. I'm excited to see where the journey'll take me next.
