News + Trends 0 0

Boxio Rack, the modular camping box that grows - or shrinks - with the vehicle

Lars Petersen Translation: machine translated 23.1.2026

A camping box that is suitable for different vehicles. And which can grow or shrink with the car. That's the promise of the modular Boxio Rack system.

Camping boxes for cars are great if you don't have the money or a parking space for a campervan. But they often have a problem: they cannot be adapted to a different vehicle class. If you change cars, you usually need a completely new system.

This is about to change. The company Boxio from Rostock presented the Boxio Rack at the CMT 2026 camping and travel trade fair in Stuttgart. The modular camping box made of lightweight wood comes in three widths and should therefore be suitable for use in various vehicles from estate cars to vans.

The Boxio Rack is suitable for vehicles of different sizes.

Source: Boxio

The camping box adapts flexibly

But that's not all. The manufacturer promises that the rack can be adapted, added to or converted at any time if it needs to travel in a different vehicle. This means that it can grow with you if you switch from an estate car to a minibus. But it can also shrink if the van is followed by a minivan or estate.

The rack has space for a cooker, separating toilet and other accessories in Eurobox format. Or simply everything that fits in 40 x 30 x 28 centimetres. There is also an integrated table function and optional sleeping space for one or two people. The modular concept also comes into play when setting up. You can customise the rack as you wish.

A very simple table function is integrated into the rack.

Source: Boxio

Installation without tools

According to the manufacturer, you don't need any tools to assemble or extend the Boxio Rack. The components should be so light that you can carry them on your own. A clear plus point for solo campers. The manufacturer also assumes that your vehicle will save energy due to the low weight compared to other products.

You should be able to carry all components on your own.

Source: Boxio

Assembly in the car should be child's play: You lash the Boxio Rack to the existing eyelets in the car using standard lashing straps, that's it.

Promising concept

I think the modular principle is particularly interesting. If you can flexibly adapt your camping box to the vehicle, this not only solves the problem with the new car. You can share the box with family or friends. Buying a large system together that everyone can use with their vehicle sounds pretty exciting.

In addition, you can not only set up the rack according to your wishes, but also expand it according to your changing needs. I like the fact that you can manage without tools and without a second pair of hands.

In order for the Boxio Rack to be of interest to you, however, you should appreciate a simple way of camping.

Depending on the configuration, the Boxio Rack costs between 349 and 2744 euros. Delivery of the first units is scheduled to start in March 2026. The rack is compatible with the manufacturer's other products. Our purchasing department is clarifying whether we will include the Boxio products in our range in the future.

Header image: Boxio

I like this article! This article has no likes yet.







