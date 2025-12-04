News + Trends 9 1

German Developer Award: "Tiny Bookshop" wins the prize

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 4.12.2025

"Best Graphics" and "Best Indie Game" - "Tiny Bookshop" came out on top in these two categories. The feel-good game was awarded the title of "Best German Game" in 2025. But a game with a dark theme was also honoured.

Be careful, this game could give you some strange ideas: quit your boring office job and open a bookshop in an idyllic seaside town instead. There you can get involved in the community, impart knowledge and provide entertainment. That's roughly the plot of «Tiny Bookshop» by Cologne-based studio Neoludic Games.

It has now been chosen by the jury of the German Developer Award as the best game from a German-speaking country in 2025. The jury praised the «attention to detail» and the «extraordinary atmospheric experience» that the game offers. And further:

The hand-drawn art style, soft music and poetic storytelling create a world that conveys a sense of security, creativity and belonging.

I was convinced by the extensive jury statement and will try out the game and provide my review here. Nice for me: I can even run the little bookshop on my Mac.

Investigation of Nazi crimes

Things are less idyllic at «The Darkest Files». The game, in which you investigate Nazi crimes after the end of the Second World War, comes from Berlin-based studio Paintbucket Games. The makers are delighted to have won in the categories «Best Game Design» and «Best Game Beyond Entertainment». Editorial colleague and indie game connoisseur Kim has already played through the game. You can read his review here:

Review The Darkest Files: already one of the most impressive narrative games of the year by Kim Muntinga

The Swiss Stray Fawn Studio, known for «The Wandering Village», has also won something. The recently released «dungeon crawler» translates the mechanics of grabbing machines found at fairgrounds into a roguelike deckbuilder game. The jury of the German Developer Award found this very imaginative and awarded it the Innovation Prize and the prize for «Best Casual Game». You can read more about the studio and its founder here:

Background information Interview: founder of Swiss game publisher Stray Fawn talks preconceptions and the indie likeability factor by Philipp Rüegg

More awards

The jury honoured Toukana Interactive from Berlin, responsible for «Star Birds» and «Dorfromantik», as Studio of the Year. In the category «Best Audio Design» the detective game «Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping» won. The «Best Story» went to the horror adventure «Mindlock - The Apartment» and the prize for «Best Technical Achievement» went to the firefighting simulation «Firefighting Simulator: Ignite».

Header image: German Developer Award

I like this article! 9 people like this article







