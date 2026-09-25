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"I feel the need..." – Maverick for the shelf

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 25.9.2026

The 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun" features two superstars. You can now recreate one of them at home.

Unconventional and daring demeanor plus a cool outfit: Tom Cruise achieved his big breakthrough in 1986 with the role of Pete «Maverick» Mitchell. For all the lead actor's acting qualities, the film would hardly have been such a box-office hit without the action scenes. And this is where the hero's service aircraft, the F-14A Tomcat, plays the decisive role. To mark the film's 40th anniversary, Revell is releasing this jet as a building block model.

Not child's play

For the brick kit, Revell is using a 1:32 scale. This results in a wingspan of over 60 centimeters. Anyone who dares to take on the approximately 2,700 components should have plenty of space in their display case or on their shelf.

The detailed photos show a sophisticated model that obviously largely dispenses with multi-colored bricks. The swing wings work just like the original, the landing gear can be extended, and the armament can be removed and changed.

The opening cockpit provides a view of further details.

Source: Revell

A display stand is included, which showcases the model in both parked and flying positions. The recommended age for the model is 18 years, and the recommended retail price is 205 euros or francs.

With the kit of the legendary U 96, Revell has already turned a true icon into a model, banking on nostalgia and emotion. After «Das Boot», now «Top Gun»: The manufacturer is continuing its journey through film history. I am currently clarifying with our purchasing department whether the Tomcat will also land in our shop.

Header image: Revell

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