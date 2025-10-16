Your data. Your choice.

Jil Sander
News + Trends
Is it 1998 again? The Puma "King" sneaker is back

Laura Scholz
16.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

First "Speedcat OG", now "King Avanti": Puma has rummaged through its archives and launched a new version of the "King" sneaker on 15 October. Together with Jil Sander, of course.

We've known since the summer: football boots have broken free from their natural environment and are now also at home on the streets. So it's perfect timing for Puma to reissue an old classic.

Inspired by a football boot in which Pelé and Maradona used to race around the pitch, the «King» was given a slightly wider silhouette and swapped its studs for an everyday-friendly lug sole. The characteristic stitching and the prominent hinged tongue remained. The result was a bestseller that revolutionised both the sneaker world and the symbiosis between sports and luxury fashion.

Header image: Jil Sander

Laura Scholz
Senior Editor
Laura.Scholz@digitecgalaxus.ch

Always in the mood for good hits, great trips and clinking drinks.

