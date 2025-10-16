Is it 1998 again? The Puma "King" sneaker is back

News + Trends
Finally a Crocs model that you can wear without shame
by Laura Scholz
First "Speedcat OG", now "King Avanti": Puma has rummaged through its archives and launched a new version of the "King" sneaker on 15 October. Together with Jil Sander, of course.
We've known since the summer: football boots have broken free from their natural environment and are now also at home on the streets. So it's perfect timing for Puma to reissue an old classic.
Inspired by a football boot in which Pelé and Maradona used to race around the pitch, the «King» was given a slightly wider silhouette and swapped its studs for an everyday-friendly lug sole. The characteristic stitching and the prominent hinged tongue remained. The result was a bestseller that revolutionised both the sneaker world and the symbiosis between sports and luxury fashion.
The year was 1998, a long time before collaborations between sporting goods manufacturers and high fashion brands were even conceivable and terms such as athleisure wear and Blokecore had even rolled off the tongue. Then it happened that two German institutions had the right instinct and launched a small sensation on the market: the «King» sneaker. From Puma and Jil Sander.
Now, 27 years later, the «King» is back. It is now called «King Avanti» and is the brainchild of Jil Sander's current creative director Simone Bellotti. A golden embossing makes the (renewed) collaboration visible. A price tag of 480 euros makes it exclusive. Despite the proud price, the dark blue sneaker, which only arrived in the Jil Sander online shop on 15 October, is already on sale. The good news: there will be a replenishment in March 2026. Puma and Jil Sander are already planning to expand the collaboration.