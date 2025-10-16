News + Trends 0 0

Is it 1998 again? The Puma "King" sneaker is back

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 16.10.2025

First "Speedcat OG", now "King Avanti": Puma has rummaged through its archives and launched a new version of the "King" sneaker on 15 October. Together with Jil Sander, of course.

We've known since the summer: football boots have broken free from their natural environment and are now also at home on the streets. So it's perfect timing for Puma to reissue an old classic.

Inspired by a football boot in which Pelé and Maradona used to race around the pitch, the «King» was given a slightly wider silhouette and swapped its studs for an everyday-friendly lug sole. The characteristic stitching and the prominent hinged tongue remained. The result was a bestseller that revolutionised both the sneaker world and the symbiosis between sports and luxury fashion.

Header image: Jil Sander

