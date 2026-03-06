News + Trends 4 0

La Sportiva's new rucksack is designed for mountain, climbing and ski tours

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 6.3.2026

Whether ski touring or ice climbing: the new Challenger rucksack from La Sportiva is designed to accommodate your equipment. Removable components make it particularly practical.

The new Challenger 28 backpack from La Sportiva is characterised by its versatility. The rucksack was developed for mountaineering, long multi-pitch routes and ski tours. According to the manufacturer, various features allow it to be adapted to the type of tour and the equipment carried.

Adjustable size with roll-top and side straps

The 590 grammes lightweight backpack (in basic configuration) can be extended with an included thermoformed back panel to provide additional comfort and strength. Thanks to the roll closure at the top, you can expand the backpack from 28 to 32 litres, according to the manufacturer. If you want to carry less, the Challenger 28 can be compressed using the removable side straps. This means that it remains stable even when lightly filled and doesn't wobble when you move.

The Challenger 28 should sit well on mountain adventures

Source: La Sportiva

Equipment can be organised in the separate compartments of the rucksack. A water-repellent zip on the side allows easy access to items that you want to have quickly to hand when you're on the go. There is also a separate compartment inside for your avalanche equipment, for example.

Additional components for various sports

In addition to the size adjustment options, you can optimise the Challenger 28 for various outdoor activities. There is a rope carrying system, a holder for alpine tools such as ice axes and attachment options for skis and helmets. However, fully equipped with the extra modules, the rucksack weighs 1.2 kilos.

The equipment can be stowed away thanks to the additional modules.

Source: La Sportiva

The rucksack is made from PFAS-free fabric called Sailcloth, which is said to be hard-wearing and largely abrasion-resistant in contact with rocks, ice and snow. It is also water-repellent and should retain its properties even in extreme cold.

Part of the new equipment line

With the Challenger, the Italian family-run company La Sportiva, which has made a name for itself primarily with mountain and trail running shoes, also wants to become more involved in equipment again. The Challenger is an important product in the new, revised equipment line, says the company.

The backpack is expected to cost around 350 francs (320 euros) and is currently available in black.

When and whether the La Sportiva Challenger 28 will be available here is not yet clear.

Header image: La Sportiva

I like this article! 4 people like this article







