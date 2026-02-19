News + Trends 17 6

Lidl turns its shopping trolleys into a limited edition it-bag

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 19.2.2026

Practical? Unclear. Iconic? Definitely! Together with the New York artist Nikolas Bentel, Lidl is launching a handbag in the UK. Made of metal. With a shopping trolley look.

Lidl is actually a discount grocery store. Specialising in fair prices and a «fast, simple and reliable shopping experience». However, there is one thing that the supermarket chain, which was founded in Germany in 1973, is particularly good at in addition to selling food: Marketing.

Be it in the form of witty social media posts, their «Lidl by Lidl» parka in response to last year's pop culture event, aka the Oasis reunion tour, or in-house merch. Now Lidl has teamed up with Nik Bentel Studio to launch its latest coup: the «Lidl × Nik Bentel Trolley Bag».

Attention, it-bag: the Lidl × Nik Bentel Trolley Bag.

Source: Instagram @lidlde

The source of inspiration is clear: like the classic trolley, the «Lidl × Nik Bentel Trolley Bag» is made of grid-shaped metal rods and a branded plastic handle. Even the security chain and a shopping chip charm have been thought of!

High fashion from the discounter.

Source: Instagram @lidlde

The trolley bag on the trolley.

Source: Instagram @lidlde

Not the most practical bag for everyday use, no. But you still want the trolley bag. Urgently. Especially because it is strictly limited (not even the price is known yet) and will only be available in the UK for the time being. So if you happen to be in London on 20 or 21 February, head to the Lidl Fresh Drop!

The German Lidl Instagram account is also already advertising the bag and promises «a few crazy announcements in the next few days». Be sure to keep an eye on it.

Header image: Lidl

