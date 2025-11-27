News + Trends 4 2

Lockerstor Gen2+: Asustor refreshes its NAS series

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 27.11.2025

Asustor is relaunching the Lockerstor Gen2 series. The Gen2+ models continue to rely on Intel's Celeron N5105, but now offer two 5 Gigabit network connections.

The Lockerstor series from Asustor gets a plus. The Gen2+ models combine more network speed with solid mid-range features without overtaking the competition. While other manufacturers such as Ugreen or QNAP already work with native 10 Gigabit ports, Asustor relies on two 5 Gigabit ports (RJ45). This means that the manufacturer offers up to 10 gigabits per second, at least via SMB multichannel or link aggregation

Models at a glance

The Gen2+ series comprises three models with two, four or six hard drive bays. They differ primarily in terms of RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB) for the 2 and 4-bay, 8 GB for the 6-bay, each expandable up to 16 GB. There are also M.2 slots for SSDs, which can bring the total storage capacity of the model with 6 hard drive bays to over 200 terabytes. Asustor now also lists 30 TB HDDs as compatible.

Lockerstor 2 Gen2+ (AS6702T v2): 2 bays, Intel Celeron N5105, 4 GB RAM, 2 × 5-gigabit RJ45, 4 × M.2 NVMe

Lockerstor 4 Gen2+ (AS6704T v2): 4 bays, Intel Celeron N5105, 4 GB RAM, 2 × 5-gigabit RJ45, 4 × M.2 NVMe

Lockerstor 6 Gen2+ (AS6706T v2): 6 bays, Intel Celeron N5105, 8 GB RAM, 2 × 5-gigabit RJ45, 4 × M.2 NVMe

Optionally, a 10 gigabit port can be retrofitted using an expansion card. As with other manufacturers, the two 5 gigabit ports can be bundled. This can be done either with link aggregation, which increases the network speed for multiple transmissions. Or via SMB multichannel, which allows a single large file to utilise the combined bandwidth. The prerequisite is that the client and NAS support SMB 3 and the ports are connected at the same speed.

The most important specifications of the new NAS series.

Price and availability

The recommended retail price is 469.99 US dollars for the 2-bay model, 619.99 US dollars for the 4-bay and 819.99 US dollars for the 6-bay. Asustor officially launched the Gen2+ series on 25 November 2025. The devices are available immediately in the US market. The launch in Europe is imminent, but the manufacturer has not yet announced specific prices in euros or francs or dates. We will endeavour to add the new NAS to our shop as soon as possible.

