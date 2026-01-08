News + Trends 25 17

Navee UT5 Ultra X: This e-scooter has all-wheel drive

Both wheels of the new Navee UT5 Ultra X are equipped with motors. Three brakes and traction control are designed to ensure safety.

Navee has taken inspiration from sports cars for the new UT5 Ultra X. The golden paintwork with black accents is reminiscent of this. And the performance data, such as acceleration from 0 to 20 km/h in less than two seconds, is also pretty sporty.

The special feature of the e-scooter, however, is that two motors are used to drive the front and rear wheels separately. Like all-wheel drive in a car, this ensures more driving stability and greater off-road capability.

The large 12-inch tyres, which according to the manufacturer have certain «self-healing powers», also contribute to this. Impacts from stones or small perforations are sealed again by the rubber.

The UT5 Ultra X has disc brakes and motors on both wheels.

Hydraulic suspension and three brakes

The traction control ensures that the wheels do not spin when accelerating - even on gravel or in wet conditions. The front and rear axles are hydraulically suspended. The range on one battery charge is said to be up to 140 kilometres.

Disc brakes are fitted on both wheels, plus the engine brake. A digital anti-lock braking system (ABS) helps to maintain control even when braking hard.

So much technology comes at a price. The Navee UT5 Ultra X costs 2500 dollars in the USA. Its sister model, the UT5 Max, costs a whopping 1000 dollars less. Only one motor is available here, the styling is less eye-catching and the battery is slightly smaller. On the other hand, the UT5 Max probably has a better chance of being launched on our market. It is still unclear whether the manufacturer will be able to bring the Ultra X into line with local road traffic laws.

