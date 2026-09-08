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Oukitel RG14-P: waterproof laptop in a briefcase design with a solar panel and swappable battery

At IFA, Oukitel is showcasing its first laptop, the RG14-P. The waterproof device features a solar panel on the lid and charges the battery to half capacity in six hours under optimal conditions.

Oukitel has recently started venturing into laptops. In addition to its usual outdoor smartphones, the manufacturer is showcasing the RG14-P at IFA. Aside from its briefcase design, the most striking feature of the laptop is the solar panel that covers almost the entire lid. Oukitel first presented it back in March at the Mobile World Congress. Beyond the solar panel, the concept of the rugged, waterproof laptop is reminiscent of the Panasonic Toughbook series.

Everything under control thanks to the briefcase design.

The laptop has two batteries: a built-in 3000 mAh battery and a removable 5200 mAh one. The total capacity is 95 Wh. The solar panel is designed to charge at up to 10 watts and bring the entire battery combination from 0 to 50 percent in six hours. However, this only applies under optimal conditions, such as in the Atacama Desert or an extremely sunny laboratory. Weather, angle of incidence, temperature, and shading can significantly reduce the actual charging performance.

The solar panel only charges the laptop when the lid is closed.

The 14.1-inch touch display offers Full HD resolution (1920 × 1080 pixels) and reaches 1000 nits of brightness. This ensures that content remains readable even in direct sunlight.

The RG14-P is powered by an Intel Core 7 150U. Introduced in the first quarter of 2024, the chip offers two performance cores with up to 5.4 GHz and eight efficiency cores with up to 4.0 GHz. The integrated graphics unit is an Intel Iris Xe with 96 execution units. This is complemented by 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a replaceable 512 GB SSD. The manufacturer has pre-installed Windows 11 as the operating system.

Everything is waterproof.

The casing is IP69K certified, meaning it is dustproof, waterproof, and even high-pressure resistant. Its 3.7-kilogram weight and dimensions of 35.7 × 24.5 × 4.0 cm make the laptop a real heavyweight. The wide display bezels give it the dimensions of a typical 16-inch notebook.

The camera attaches magnetically to the lid and can be used in two directions.

Particularly striking is the magnetic 5-megapixel webcam. It can be detached and attached to the display facing either forward or backward. On the front, i.e., in front of the keyboard and touchpad, there is a recess where the camera can be safely stowed during transport.

Further equipment includes two 5-watt speakers, NFC, a fingerprint sensor, a serial interface (RS-232), HDMI, Ethernet, and 4G connectivity. When plugged into a power outlet, the device charges at up to 65 watts. Thus, the device also offers a fast way to recharge the battery. With the right power bank, this is even possible outdoors on a cloudy day.

Windows 11 is pre-installed.

Oukitel has not yet announced a price. The market launch is expected for November 2026.

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