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Over 11,000 pieces: Bluebrixx releases the 'Ludmilla' as a building block locomotive

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 17.11.2026

One meter long and full of technical details: Bluebrixx has recreated the BR 130 diesel locomotive, known as Ludmilla, of the GDR Reichsbahn in 1:18 scale.

Beneath the removable roof lies a detailed engine room. Bluebrixx has recreated, among other things, the 16-cylinder diesel engine and the cooling system. Both driver's cabs are also equipped with control consoles and operating elements.

Bluebrixx

From the outside, the striking front section, the ventilation grilles, and the two three-axle bogies stand out. The finished locomotive measures 104 centimeters in length, 16.4 centimeters in width, and 28.2 centimeters in height. It is designed as a display piece and stands on an included presentation track.

A Soviet locomotive for the GDR

The prototype comes from the Soviet Union. Starting in 1970, the Deutsche Reichsbahn of the GDR used the heavy class 130 diesel locomotives primarily for freight transport. They were originally intended for passenger transport as well. However, they lacked train heating, which is why they were only used for passenger trains during the summer. It was not until the later class 132 that electric train heating was included as standard.

The nickname «Ludmilla» has become established for several classes of this Soviet locomotive family. Where it originates is not clearly established. While some sources suspect the origin lies with railway workers in Leipzig, others attribute the term to railway fans.

Long development time

Bluebrixx announced the Ludmilla as early as the beginning of 2025, with 10,517 parts planned at the time. In the finished version, there are actually 11,109. This makes it the manufacturer's most extensive railway model to date. The building instructions comprise 551 pages and guide you through 31 construction stages.

Header image: Bluebrixx

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