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Salomon makes its triathlon debut and becomes an Ironman sponsor

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 24.9.2026

The mountain sports brand Salomon intends to bring its expertise in endurance sports to triathlon in the future. As part of a five-year partnership with the Ironman brand, it will become the title sponsor of the 2027 World Championship in Kona.

Salomon has primarily been known for mountain sports: from skiing to hiking to trail running. Now, the brand is opening a new chapter. Starting in 2027, it will become the official supplier for footwear, apparel, and bags at Ironman competitions, replacing the footwear manufacturer Hoka. The five-year partnership between Salomon and the triathlon brand Ironman also includes title sponsorship of the 2027 World Championship in Hawaii.

Salomon focuses on endurance sports

For Salomon, the sponsorship primarily brings greater visibility in endurance sports. It also shows that the company intends to increasingly apply its expertise from trail running to other areas of running. Salomon has already succeeded in this with gravel shoes, a hybrid of road and trail shoes. Salomon has also already developed several models for running on asphalt, including the S/Lab Phantasm 3 shown at the presentation.

Sneakers Salomon Chaussures Running S/Lab Phantasm 3 Made in France Blanc Unisexe 46 Sneakers Salomon S/Lab Phantasm 3 White Fiery Red 40 2/3 Sneakers Salomon Chaussures Running S/Lab Phantasm 2 Made in France Blanc Homme 42 Sneakers Salomon Chaussures Running S/Lab Phantasm 3 Made in France Blanc Unisexe 46 Sneakers Salomon S/Lab Phantasm 3 White Fiery Red 40 2/3 Sneakers Salomon Chaussures Running S/Lab Phantasm 2 Made in France Blanc Homme 42

This aligns with the current trend where the boundaries between endurance sports are increasingly blurring. «Athletes no longer define themselves by just one sport. They run on the road and in the mountains, participate in triathlons, and are constantly looking for new challenges», commented Salomon President Guillaume Meyzenq on the trend in a press release.

The Salomon S/Lab Phantasm 3 is one of the road running shoes intended to showcase Salomon's expertise.

Source: Margeaux Le Map / Ironman

Development with feedback from triathlon practice

The requirements from extreme mountain runs can—at least partially—be transferred to the marathon portion of Ironman competitions: athletes struggle with muscle fatigue, which changes their gait pattern. While the Ironman run leg, with 307 meters of elevation gain, is not a mountain run, athletes must still overcome grueling climbs on asphalt in scorching heat.

The fact that the partnership is more than just a marketing stunt for Salomon is also shown by the expansion of the team to include top triathletes Marjolaine Pierré, Julie Iemmolo, and Casper Stornes. They were on-site in Nice when Salomon announced the partnership and are expected to contribute their needs and feedback to the development of new products.

Julie Iemmolo, Marjolaine Pierré, and Casper Stornes at the announcement of the partnership.

Source: Margeaux Le Map / Ironman

You can already find some of the clothing items worn at the presentation in our assortment:

Header image: Margeaux Le Map / Ironman

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