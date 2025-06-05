News + Trends 3 0

Shapewear that adds volume: Skims launches "the ultimate hips"

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 5.6.2025

Kim Kardashian has once again succeeded in launching a product that the (virtual) world is talking about.

Shapewear has the job of forcing the body into a certain shape. This is usually slimmer, smoother and firmer than the original. The «Hip Enhancing Padded Short», which joins the range of Kim Kardashian's Brand Skims on 5 June, only ticks two of these three check boxes. Because in the Kardashian cosmos, the ultimate hip is round and full.

And so the shaping «cycling trousers» not only compress (on the stomach and thighs), but also pad out at the same time. Two soft foam pads sewn into the sides add a few centimetres to the hip circumference and thus form the basis for «your perfect hourglass silhouette» - claims the Skim's Instagram account.

For comparison: left without, right with Hip Enhancing Padded Short.

Source: Skims

This puts «The Ultimate Hips» right up there with products such as the Skims «Butt Enhancing Padded Short» - which does exactly what its name suggests: padding out the bum.

Sounds a bit absurd? It's not really. After all, padded bras work on exactly the same principle. The «Nipple Push Up Bra», which actually comes with integrated nipples, is perhaps more absurd. Oh, or the also fairly new «Pierced Nipple Push Up Bra», which has a fake piercing through each of the fake nipples.

Nipples or hips, the «Hip Enhancing Padded Short» is available for 108 US dollars in six different skin tones on skims.com. What you do with this info is up to you.

Header image: Skims

