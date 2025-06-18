News + Trends 1 0

Shimano launches new DEORE XT Di2 groupset for mountain bikes

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 18.6.2025

Fast, reliable shifting, a robust drivetrain design and sophisticated braking systems: the new wireless mountain bike components of the DEORE XT M8200 Di2 groupset come from Shimano.

The «classic» among MTB components is getting a facelift: DEORE XT M8200 Di2 incorporates important technologies and design features of the XTR. According to Shimano, the new DEORE rear derailleur utilises the technological advances of the XTR M9250 rear derailleur.

I have been able to test the new XTR groupset over the last few weeks. I have linked my impressions here:

If the manufacturer is now transferring expertise from one groupset to the other, this can almost only be an advantage for users. As Shimano writes in a press release, the stabilisation unit fits seamlessly into the rear derailleur housing so that there are no protruding edges that impact on obstacles in the terrain and prevent bumps and knocks as far as possible.

«If unavoidable impacts do occur, the derailleur absorbs the impact and Shimano's automatic shock compensation function immediately returns the rear derailleur to its original position.»

The new DEORE XT M8200 rear derailleur.

Source: Shimano

Fully wireless Di2 platform

Shimano says it has revised the Di2 system to enable even faster and more precise wireless shifting. The manufacturer also writes: «The robust drivetrain construction is designed to withstand impacts on the trail so that the rider can feel safe.» The controls, such as the brake and gear levers, come with intuitive ergonomics. By this, Shimano means a natural fit and feel as well as additional adjustability.

About the brakes, Shimano writes in the press release: «The refined power transmission with consistent performance and modulation over a wider temperature range ensures predictable braking performance.» All of this should contribute to riding comfort.

The braking system is available in different versions.

Source: Shimano

After the new XTR groupset and the new DEORE XT components presented today, the GRX groupset for gravel bikes is likely to be next in line. These innovations are to be communicated by Shimano in the coming days.

Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the components of the new DEORE XT M8200 Di2 groupset for mountain bikes from Shimano in our range. If possible, we will then test the technology and report on it.

Header image: Shimano

