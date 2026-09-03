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Tamagotchis are now being turned into jewelry

Stephanie Vinzens Translation: machine translated 3.9.2026

For its 30th anniversary, the Tamagotchi is smaller than ever: the cult toy is now available as a ring. However, there is a catch.

Anyone who has been guilty of neglecting their Tamagotchi in the past might now get the reminder they need: Bandai is launching the digital pet as a ring. This means it’s not only always with you, but also always in plain sight.

The Tamagotchi ring is available in three colours.

Source: Bandai

The smallest Tamagotchi ever

The Tamagotchi ring is being released to mark the 30th anniversary of the cult toys and, according to the manufacturer Bandai, the smallest fully functional version of its kind to date – surpassing even the compact Mini and Nano versions. Unlike these, the ring is also fitted with a colour display.

Despite the tiny screen, the virtual pets can still be fed, cared for and entertained as usual. You can choose from 30 different characters spanning the 30-year history of the Tamagotchi franchise. Incidentally, the three iconic (dummy) buttons beneath the display are purely cosmetic. The device is operated via two side buttons.

The smallest Tamagotchi to date.

Source: Bandai

The ring is available in three colour combinations: pink with pearl white, light blue with gold, and black with silver. It is adjustable and, according to the manufacturer Bandai, fits Japanese ring sizes 10 to 14, which roughly corresponds to European sizes 52 to 55. The Tamagotchi is charged in a colour-coordinated charging station, which also serves as a display stand. There was no room for a replaceable battery in the mini format.

Bandai

Not yet available internationally

The ring is priced at 7,700 yen, which is equivalent to around 40 francs. The current pre-order period runs until 6 October 2026, unless the maximum order quantity is reached before then. The devices are expected to be delivered in April 2027 – quite a long wait.

Are you still gazing at the screen with starry eyes and have you already got your wallet out? Then here comes the big disappointment: this new product is currently on sale exclusively in Japan via Premium Bandai. It is not yet known whether the ring will later be officially available internationally.

Unfortunately, the Tamagotchi ring is currently only on sale in Japan.

Source: Bandai

Yet the idea could well be a huge hit. After all, deliberately showcasing technology as an accessory has been emerging as a trend in fashion for some time now. At the same time, the playful Y2K aesthetic – and with it, the craze for retro products – shows no sign of abating. And I’d go so far as to say: there’s hardly a more contemporary way to indulge in nostalgia than with a Tamagotchi ring on your finger.

In the meantime, you’ll find here a wide range of Tamagotchis in the standard pendant format.

Header image: Bandai

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