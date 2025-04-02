News + Trends 5

The Birkenstock "Boston" clog returns with the "Nova" label

Laura Scholz Translation: machine translated 2.4.2025

We are taking big steps towards sandal weather. For all feet that finally want to be bedded on Birkenstock soles again, the German shoe manufacturer has two brand new aces up its ... sleeve?

Healthy slippers, eco-slippers, shoes for vegans ... Birkenstocks have had to deal with many a derogatory prejudice. And yet they have continued their triumphal march undeterred. From hipster feet under the wing of the French luxury group LVMH, through the "Barbie" movie to the stock market.

Now her peak season is just around the corner again: summer. And just in time for the legendary cork soles to heat up, Birkenstock has reissued two of its classics. Meet the "Boston Nova" and the "London Nova".

The London Nova also works without socks in summer.

Source: Birkenstock

The Boston Nova in a casual new city look.

Source: Birkenstock

Boston Nova in black.

Source: Birkenstock London Nova in pine green.

Source: Birkenstock

While the "Boston" clog has been hard to beat in terms of popularity in recent years and has been completely sold out in places, the "London" is still one of the brand's Understocks underdogs. With the emphasis on "still", this may now change abruptly with the "Nova" line.

Both Birkis - as wearers like to call their favourite sandals - have been given a hard-wearing material upgrade: Tightly woven nylon is framed by tone-on-tone nubuck leather details, while the significant Birkenstock buckle has given way to a sporty G-hook. The footbed is, how could it be otherwise, made of cork-latex. The sole boasts EVA plastic and rubber tread as "equipped for trekking through any city". So nothing stands in the way of extended city trips and long summer days.

Apart from the fact that neither model (available in black or pine green) is currently available to buy in German-speaking countries. But you can try your luck in the US shop. There, the "Boston Nova" costs 230 US dollars and the "London Nova" 250 US dollars.

Header image: Birkenstock

