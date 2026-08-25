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These are the trailers from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2026

As every year, Geoff Keighley and his team set off a fireworks display of trailers at Gamescom Opening Night Live. You can find the highlights of the 2026 show here.

«Final Fantasy VII Revelation» and the updates and expansion for «The Witcher 3» were arguably the biggest and most important games shown at ONL. However, there was much more to see: around 50 trailers, to be exact. We have listed further highlights and the remaining trailers for you below. If you would like to watch the show, you can find it here:

«Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Remastered» and «Songs Of The Past»

«Once a witcher…». In addition to the remastered edition, the Gamescom trailer provides a glimpse into the new expansion «Songs Of The Past». This was created in collaboration with developers from «The Witcher 3» and lets you experience new adventures with Geralt of Rivia – before you then embark on Ciri's path in «The Witcher 4».

Date: 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Final Fantasy VII Revelation»

None other than Naoki Hamaguchi, the game's director, announced the new trailer. This time on the agenda: the Weapons. Awesome, but I finally want to play the game now and bring the epic story of Cloud and co. to an end.

Date: Spring 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Nodus Fall»

Huge dragons, guys hanging from threads, even bigger titans, and lots of blood can be seen in the newly announced title. You play in a mysterious world that looks somehow unique, yet also familiar. Not much more is known yet.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: unknown

«Gears of War E-Day»

There was a story trailer for the upcoming «Gears» game. In it, you see how the Locust emerge from the ground and attack humans for the first time. The main characters, Marcus and Dom, form their bond.

Date: October 6, 2026

Releasing for: Xbox Series, PC

«Rayman Legends Retold»

There is more information on the remake. You can see a music level that looks like a perfect drug trip – and sounds like one, too. Must be fun.

Date: October 1, 2026

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Lofsöng»

Lofsöng is an artistic exploration and puzzle game set in a ruined, brutalist post-apocalyptic world. You play as a childlike being with a strange helmet and an origami-shaped companion. Looks cool.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: Xbox Series, PC

«Exodus»

The new trailer focuses on the character Salt – an octopus in a combat suit. Cool, that's all I need to know. Oh, and: the game now has a release date.

Date: April 27, 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Warlock»

The first gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action-adventure shows a dark, Dungeons & Dragons-inspired world. As a Warlock, you manipulate the environment by creating stairs, pushing things over, or teleporting. But you also strike with your sword.

Date: 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

«Crazy Taxi: World Tour»

Sega's legendary franchise is coming back – that has been known for a while. Now it is clear that there is even a multiplayer mode. Looks absolutely chaotic.

Date: 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Gravhounds»

Weird. Anthropomorphic dogs fight to make alien planets habitable. This should lure colleague and dog fan Domagoj to the screen.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: unknown

«Zoopunk»

Even more anthropomorphic animals, this time a rabbit, a rhino, and a squirrel. In the trailer, you see the squad gameplay in action. And a fourth character.

Date: 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

«Heroes of Might and Magic III Remake»

The classic, modernized – in 3D. The game was originally released in 1999 and is considered the most famous part of the turn-based strategy series. An HD remaster was already released in 2015, and now a "proper" remake follows.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

«Rainbow Six: Tactics»

«Rainbow is back!». Ubisoft's latest installment in the «Rainbow Six» series lets you take on missions worldwide. Choose from 15 unique operators, each with specialized gadgets and apparently unprecedented possibilities.

Date: 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

«Tides of Annihilation»

The fantasy action-adventure «Tides of Annihilation» is inspired by the history of the Arthurian legend. You play from the perspective of Gwendolyn – the only survivor in a completely destroyed London. As the last surviving inhabitant, you fight against monsters from the afterlife and solve puzzles to save your family and put the destroyed world back together.

Date: available soon

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

«Mega Man: Dual Override»

In the latest Mega Man installment, you save the world as the Blue Bomber in futuristic levels and fight against villains like Twinkle Girl.

Date: 2027

Releasing for: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 1 and 2, PC

«Game of Thrones: War for Westeros»

PlaySide shows a gameplay trailer for the real-time strategy game in the world of «Game Of Thrones». Fight for the Iron Throne in the Seven Kingdoms. The trailer shows, among other things, raging dragons and stomping mammoths.

Date: early 2027

Releasing for: PC

«1001: Threads Of Mizan»

A thousand and one nights on flying carpets sounds romantic? Not when it's a fantasy action game with epic boss fights and fancy glowing weapons. A bold AAA game for the new studio MBC Games. Playable in co-op for up to three players.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Metro 2039»

The latest first-person shooter from 4A Games is set in a dark, post-apocalyptic Moscow. With the gameplay trailer, you get new insights into the protagonist, known as «the Stranger». The world is dark, and the tunnels are already waiting for you.

Date: February 2027

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, PC

«Stage Tour»

«Guitar Hero» is calling and wants its stage back! In «Stage Tour», you play over 90 iconic songs from legends like the Rolling Stones, Ghost, and Babymetal. In this rhythm game, you can collect over 180 instruments that actually exist. Iconic setlists and famous stages await you, where you can show who the next big star is!

Let there be rock!

Date: December 10, 2026

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

«Lego: Skylines»

Finally, confirmation of the rumors about a new Lego game: «Lego: Skylines» is the latest installment in the city-building game «City: Skylines» – combined with the famous plastic bricks. Build your own city out of Lego, from an empty plot to a large metropolis. The city should be functional, but otherwise, you have complete freedom.

Date: unknown

Releasing for: PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, PC

The other trailers

Of course, that wasn't all. Here are all the links to the other games shown:

Header image: CD Project Red

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