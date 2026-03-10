News + Trends 17 0

Thick sole, low weight: this is how the Adidas Hyperboost Edge presents itself

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 10.3.2026

The Adidas Hyperboost Edge is designed to bring the feeling of a racing shoe into your daily training. With new foam in the sole, it is designed for performance-orientated runners who want to run without a carbon plate.

«Would you like a little more?» - No question: the midsoles in running shoes are becoming increasingly lush. While the trend has so far mainly prevailed in high-performance racing shoes, Adidas is now launching a new, thickly cushioned shoe for everyday training: the Hyperboost Edge. The special feature: Despite the fat sole, the shoe weighs comparatively little at 255 grammes.

New foam and no carbon

Unlike the road running shoes worn by top racing runners, the Adidas Hyperboost Edge does not have a carbon plate. To ensure that the shoe with a heel height of 45 millimetres still offers enough stability, the midsole consists of a new foam mixture made from EPBA, a foam that is otherwise used in so-called super shoes. According to the manufacturer, it has been processed in the Hyperboost Edge in such a way that it is firmer than in carbon-reinforced race shoes and still offers a high level of comfort and strong rebound.

The sole made from a new plastic compound is the centrepiece of the Hyperboost Edge.

Source: Adidas

The shoe has little in common with the previous Boost shoes from Adidas, which made their debut in 2013. Their TPU midsole was originally progressive, but in times of super shoes with very light, responsive foam, it is no longer considered to be completely up-to-date.

The outsole, which is also inspired by racing shoes, is also new. According to the manufacturer, it should offer good grip in a range of conditions from hot to wet.

With a heel height of 45 millimetres and a forefoot stack of 39 millimetres, the Hyperboost Edge has a drop of six millimetres, which is rather low for a road running shoe. In contrast, the bend of the sole in the front area is pronounced, which is intended to support the propulsion of the shoe.

For different distances and running types

According to Adidas, the upper material has also been redesigned and should be soft and light, but still wrap the foot well. The lacing is slightly concealed under the upper to provide a tighter fit.

Good support and yet pleasantly soft and light: that's the promise of the new upper material.

Source: Adidas

The shoe is designed to be suitable for different distances from five kilometres to marathons. It aims to offer a lightweight, performance-orientated running experience for anyone who is interested in shoes with a thick cushion but wants to do without the carbon plate commonly found in race shoes.

The Adidas Hyperboost Edge will be launched on 17 March and will initially be available in red. Other colours will be added from May. It is not yet clear if and when it will be available in Germany.

Header image: Adidas

I like this article! 17 people like this article







